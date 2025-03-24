Victims of Sancheong wildfire

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, a joint memorial altar has been set up for the firefighters and public officials who lost their lives in the Sancheong wildfire.



As the local community is engulfed in deep sorrow, visitors have been coming to pay their respects throughout the day.



This is a report by Kim So-young.



The joint memorial altar for the four individuals, including the public official and firefighters who died while battling the wildfire, has been set up at the Changnyeong-gun Gymnasium.



From early morning, mourners have been arriving to pay tribute to the unfortunate victims.



They place chrysanthemums in front of the portraits and pray for the victims' souls.



The family of a firefighter who was injured and returned from the wildfire site also remains at the altar for a long time.



Students rushed to the memorial altar after finishing their morning classes.



[Jung Da-hyun/3rd Year, Changnyeong High School: "After the incident over the weekend, we had a moment of silence at school in the morning, and then we decided to go pay our respects together as the student council and the soccer team..."]



There are also voices calling for stronger safety measures to prevent future sacrifices of those who rush to disaster sites to protect their neighbors.



[Bang Chan-seop & Kim Eun-guk/Residents of Changnyeong-gun, Gyeongnam: "When a wildfire occurs, many civilians and public officials are mobilized to help with the firefighting efforts, and we sincerely hope that such safety accidents do not happen in the future."]



Public officials in Changnyeong-gun, who lost a colleague in an instant, continue their work wearing mourning ribbons but cannot hide their grief and despair.



Banners commemorating the victims have been hung throughout the streets, and the local community is in deep sorrow.



[Changnyeong-gun Official/Voice Altered: "It's exactly the same as what the public thinks. It could be me. It could be anyone."]



Changnyeong-gun has designated a mourning period until Mar. 27 and postponed the local festival that was scheduled for the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



