News 9

Victims of Sancheong wildfire

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, a joint memorial altar has been set up for the firefighters and public officials who lost their lives in the Sancheong wildfire.

As the local community is engulfed in deep sorrow, visitors have been coming to pay their respects throughout the day.

This is a report by Kim So-young.

[Report]

The joint memorial altar for the four individuals, including the public official and firefighters who died while battling the wildfire, has been set up at the Changnyeong-gun Gymnasium.

From early morning, mourners have been arriving to pay tribute to the unfortunate victims.

They place chrysanthemums in front of the portraits and pray for the victims' souls.

The family of a firefighter who was injured and returned from the wildfire site also remains at the altar for a long time.

Students rushed to the memorial altar after finishing their morning classes.

[Jung Da-hyun/3rd Year, Changnyeong High School: "After the incident over the weekend, we had a moment of silence at school in the morning, and then we decided to go pay our respects together as the student council and the soccer team..."]

There are also voices calling for stronger safety measures to prevent future sacrifices of those who rush to disaster sites to protect their neighbors.

[Bang Chan-seop & Kim Eun-guk/Residents of Changnyeong-gun, Gyeongnam: "When a wildfire occurs, many civilians and public officials are mobilized to help with the firefighting efforts, and we sincerely hope that such safety accidents do not happen in the future."]

Public officials in Changnyeong-gun, who lost a colleague in an instant, continue their work wearing mourning ribbons but cannot hide their grief and despair.

Banners commemorating the victims have been hung throughout the streets, and the local community is in deep sorrow.

[Changnyeong-gun Official/Voice Altered: "It's exactly the same as what the public thinks. It could be me. It could be anyone."]

Changnyeong-gun has designated a mourning period until Mar. 27 and postponed the local festival that was scheduled for the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Victims of Sancheong wildfire
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, a joint memorial altar has been set up for the firefighters and public officials who lost their lives in the Sancheong wildfire.

As the local community is engulfed in deep sorrow, visitors have been coming to pay their respects throughout the day.

This is a report by Kim So-young.

[Report]

The joint memorial altar for the four individuals, including the public official and firefighters who died while battling the wildfire, has been set up at the Changnyeong-gun Gymnasium.

From early morning, mourners have been arriving to pay tribute to the unfortunate victims.

They place chrysanthemums in front of the portraits and pray for the victims' souls.

The family of a firefighter who was injured and returned from the wildfire site also remains at the altar for a long time.

Students rushed to the memorial altar after finishing their morning classes.

[Jung Da-hyun/3rd Year, Changnyeong High School: "After the incident over the weekend, we had a moment of silence at school in the morning, and then we decided to go pay our respects together as the student council and the soccer team..."]

There are also voices calling for stronger safety measures to prevent future sacrifices of those who rush to disaster sites to protect their neighbors.

[Bang Chan-seop & Kim Eun-guk/Residents of Changnyeong-gun, Gyeongnam: "When a wildfire occurs, many civilians and public officials are mobilized to help with the firefighting efforts, and we sincerely hope that such safety accidents do not happen in the future."]

Public officials in Changnyeong-gun, who lost a colleague in an instant, continue their work wearing mourning ribbons but cannot hide their grief and despair.

Banners commemorating the victims have been hung throughout the streets, and the local community is in deep sorrow.

[Changnyeong-gun Official/Voice Altered: "It's exactly the same as what the public thinks. It could be me. It could be anyone."]

Changnyeong-gun has designated a mourning period until Mar. 27 and postponed the local festival that was scheduled for the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.