Sinkhole in Gangdong-gu

[Anchor]



This afternoon (3.24), a large sinkhole appeared on a road in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.



One person was injured and a motorcycle fell into the hole in this incident.



Let's connect to our on-site reporter.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min, what is the situation at the scene right now?



[Report]



Behind me, beyond the restricted access line, a large ground subsidence has occurred.



As the size of the subsidence is gradually increasing, the fire department has set up a restricted access line and is blocking all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.



Earlier, around 6:30 PM today, a significant ground subsidence occurred near the intersection by Daemyeong Elementary School in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.



The moment the subsidence occurred, one vehicle passed the accident site, and fortunately, the vehicle did not fall below.



However, one woman in the car sustained a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.



Subsequently, the police and fire authorities checked nearby CCTV footage from the time of the accident and confirmed that a motorcycle had fallen into the subsidence.



The fire department believes that the motorcycle driver may be trapped and is conducting a rescue operation.



The fire department estimates the size of the subsidence to be 18 meters wide, 20 meters long, and 20 meters deep.



The cause of this subsidence incident is currently presumed to be due to a burst water pipe leaking water.



There was ongoing construction for subway line 9 below the subsidence, and it has been determined that five construction workers escaped the site after discovering the leak.



All high-voltage electrical lines and water supply in the ground have been shut off at the request of the fire department.



Additionally, there is a gas station near the subsidence site, so access is prohibited to prevent any potential explosion accidents.



This has been KBS News' Lee Yoo-min reporting from the ground subsidence site in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.



