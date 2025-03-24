News 9

Sinkhole in Gangdong-gu

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This afternoon (3.24), a large sinkhole appeared on a road in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

One person was injured and a motorcycle fell into the hole in this incident.

Let's connect to our on-site reporter.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min, what is the situation at the scene right now?

[Report]

Behind me, beyond the restricted access line, a large ground subsidence has occurred.

As the size of the subsidence is gradually increasing, the fire department has set up a restricted access line and is blocking all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Earlier, around 6:30 PM today, a significant ground subsidence occurred near the intersection by Daemyeong Elementary School in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

The moment the subsidence occurred, one vehicle passed the accident site, and fortunately, the vehicle did not fall below.

However, one woman in the car sustained a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

Subsequently, the police and fire authorities checked nearby CCTV footage from the time of the accident and confirmed that a motorcycle had fallen into the subsidence.

The fire department believes that the motorcycle driver may be trapped and is conducting a rescue operation.

The fire department estimates the size of the subsidence to be 18 meters wide, 20 meters long, and 20 meters deep.

The cause of this subsidence incident is currently presumed to be due to a burst water pipe leaking water.

There was ongoing construction for subway line 9 below the subsidence, and it has been determined that five construction workers escaped the site after discovering the leak.

All high-voltage electrical lines and water supply in the ground have been shut off at the request of the fire department.

Additionally, there is a gas station near the subsidence site, so access is prohibited to prevent any potential explosion accidents.

This has been KBS News' Lee Yoo-min reporting from the ground subsidence site in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sinkhole in Gangdong-gu
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

This afternoon (3.24), a large sinkhole appeared on a road in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

One person was injured and a motorcycle fell into the hole in this incident.

Let's connect to our on-site reporter.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min, what is the situation at the scene right now?

[Report]

Behind me, beyond the restricted access line, a large ground subsidence has occurred.

As the size of the subsidence is gradually increasing, the fire department has set up a restricted access line and is blocking all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Earlier, around 6:30 PM today, a significant ground subsidence occurred near the intersection by Daemyeong Elementary School in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

The moment the subsidence occurred, one vehicle passed the accident site, and fortunately, the vehicle did not fall below.

However, one woman in the car sustained a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

Subsequently, the police and fire authorities checked nearby CCTV footage from the time of the accident and confirmed that a motorcycle had fallen into the subsidence.

The fire department believes that the motorcycle driver may be trapped and is conducting a rescue operation.

The fire department estimates the size of the subsidence to be 18 meters wide, 20 meters long, and 20 meters deep.

The cause of this subsidence incident is currently presumed to be due to a burst water pipe leaking water.

There was ongoing construction for subway line 9 below the subsidence, and it has been determined that five construction workers escaped the site after discovering the leak.

All high-voltage electrical lines and water supply in the ground have been shut off at the request of the fire department.

Additionally, there is a gas station near the subsidence site, so access is prohibited to prevent any potential explosion accidents.

This has been KBS News' Lee Yoo-min reporting from the ground subsidence site in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.