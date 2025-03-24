Wildfire resurgence in Uiseong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, as you just saw, the wildfire in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, has been ongoing for the third day and is spreading to surrounding areas.



Helicopters have been deployed for firefighting efforts throughout the day, but the strong winds are causing problems.



Let's connect to the scene.



Reporter Choi Bo-kyu, the evacuated residents must be in angst.



How is the firefighting operation progressing right now?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the evacuation center in Uiseong-gun, where residents have been taking refuge for three days to escape the wildfire.



Today (Mar. 24), there has been no news of the main fire being contained, and as night falls, all firefighting helicopters have withdrawn.



Initially, the forestry authorities aimed to contain the main fire today, deploying over 50 helicopters and more than 2,700 personnel for a large-scale firefighting operation.



At one point during the day, the containment rate rose to 71%, but it dropped back to 60% as of 6 PM.



This is because strong winds near the mountain peak reached a maximum instantaneous speed of 35 m/s, reviving the intensity of the wildfire.



The wildfire command center of the Korea Forest Service, located in Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong, also evacuated to Uiseong-eup to escape the threat of the flames.



With the wildfire resurgence, the affected area has increased to over 8,400 hectares, with a total fire line of 164 km. The length of the fire that has not yet been extinguished is still at 66 km.



The forestry authorities have switched to a nighttime wildfire response system, focusing on building control lines to prevent damage to residential areas.



About 1,700 residents have evacuated to gyms, schools, and other facilities, and among them, around half, or about 900 people, are unable to return home.



Traffic controls have also been implemented, with sections of the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway between N. Uiseong Interchange and Dongan-dong Interchange, and the section between N. Uiseong Interchange and Yeongdeok Tollgate, as well as Route 914 from Giran-myeon, Andong to Oksan-myeon, Uiseong being restricted.



Meanwhile, Uiseong-gun announced that they plan to charge the 50-year-old visitor who caused the wildfire with arson.



This has been KBS News' Choi Bo-kyu reporting from the Uiseong wildfire scene.



