Han Duck-soo to focus on trade war

[Anchor]



Today (3.24), Acting President Han Duck-soo has returned to his duties and stated that he will focus his capabilities on responding to the trade war.



The immediate issue at hand is the imposition of tariffs by the United States.



With Han's return, there are expectations that he will initiate a call with President Trump.



This is Shin Ji-hye reporting.



[Report]



Next week, U.S. Secretary of Defense Hegseth will visit Japan and the Philippines.



There are no plans for him to visit South Korea.



The Director of National Intelligence, who oversees U.S. intelligence agencies, also visited four countries including Japan last week, but South Korea was not included.



It is reported that the situation, where both the President and the Prime Minister were suspended from duty, affected this.



With Han Duck-soo's return, this 'diplomatic vacuum' is expected to be partially filled.



Han also sees the negotiations with the U.S., including the reciprocal imposition of tariffs scheduled for Apr. 2, as a top priority.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will pour all my wisdom and capabilities into securing our national interests in the trade war that has already come to reality."]



With his experience as the trade minister and as the ambassador to the U.S., he is expected to engage directly in high-level communications.



It is anticipated that he will push for a call with President Trump, which was shelved under the deputy prime minister-level acting system.



In his first year in office in 2017, President Trump had three calls with then-Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn regarding North Korea's missile issues.



On the other hand, there are concerns that the U.S. may not actively communicate with Han until the results of President Yoon's impeachment trial are announced.



This is why there are ongoing concerns about missing the optimal timing for negotiations.



The government has stated that it will respond by strengthening public-private cooperation, such as opening trade-related meetings that were previously only attended by public officials to private experts.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained Han's return to major countries such as the U.S., Japan, and China, and has requested cooperation.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



