News 9

Ulju fire containment up to 95%

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Ulsan's Ulju County is not easily contained, and the damage is growing.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon is on the scene.

Reporter Kim, are the strong winds making it difficult to extinguish the fire?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in a village where an evacuation order has been issued due to the spreading wildfire.

As you can see, fire trucks have been deployed to establish a containment line to prevent the flames from spreading to residential areas.

Residents have evacuated to the town office and community centers.

On this third day of the wildfire, the forestry authorities have mobilized 15 helicopters and over 2,400 personnel to combat the main fire.

The fire containment rate, which had been stagnant at around 70%, was raised to 95% by late afternoon.

However, the main fire has still not been contained.

The dry atmosphere and strong winds of around 10 m/s have caused the flames to reignite even in areas where firefighting efforts were underway.

The flames spreading to the steep mountain top, where it is difficult to deploy personnel, has also contributed to the challenging conditions.

The wildfire has approached the nearby city of Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province, and the affected area has exceeded 400 hectares.

Currently, about 1,000 firefighting personnel remain on the scene, continuing their work into the night.

The forestry authorities plan to focus all efforts to contain the main fire tomorrow morning (Mar. 25), as winds are expected to ease a little bit.

Meanwhile, Ulju County has identified a 60-year-old man, who was welding in a hillside shed, as a suspect in the wildfire and has charged him with violating the Forest Protection Act.

This has been KBS News' Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the wildfire site in Ulsan's Ulju County.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ulju fire containment up to 95%
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire in Ulsan's Ulju County is not easily contained, and the damage is growing.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon is on the scene.

Reporter Kim, are the strong winds making it difficult to extinguish the fire?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in a village where an evacuation order has been issued due to the spreading wildfire.

As you can see, fire trucks have been deployed to establish a containment line to prevent the flames from spreading to residential areas.

Residents have evacuated to the town office and community centers.

On this third day of the wildfire, the forestry authorities have mobilized 15 helicopters and over 2,400 personnel to combat the main fire.

The fire containment rate, which had been stagnant at around 70%, was raised to 95% by late afternoon.

However, the main fire has still not been contained.

The dry atmosphere and strong winds of around 10 m/s have caused the flames to reignite even in areas where firefighting efforts were underway.

The flames spreading to the steep mountain top, where it is difficult to deploy personnel, has also contributed to the challenging conditions.

The wildfire has approached the nearby city of Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province, and the affected area has exceeded 400 hectares.

Currently, about 1,000 firefighting personnel remain on the scene, continuing their work into the night.

The forestry authorities plan to focus all efforts to contain the main fire tomorrow morning (Mar. 25), as winds are expected to ease a little bit.

Meanwhile, Ulju County has identified a 60-year-old man, who was welding in a hillside shed, as a suspect in the wildfire and has charged him with violating the Forest Protection Act.

This has been KBS News' Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the wildfire site in Ulsan's Ulju County.
김옥천
김옥천 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.