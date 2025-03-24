Ulju fire containment up to 95%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Ulsan's Ulju County is not easily contained, and the damage is growing.



Reporter Kim Ok-cheon is on the scene.



Reporter Kim, are the strong winds making it difficult to extinguish the fire?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in a village where an evacuation order has been issued due to the spreading wildfire.



As you can see, fire trucks have been deployed to establish a containment line to prevent the flames from spreading to residential areas.



Residents have evacuated to the town office and community centers.



On this third day of the wildfire, the forestry authorities have mobilized 15 helicopters and over 2,400 personnel to combat the main fire.



The fire containment rate, which had been stagnant at around 70%, was raised to 95% by late afternoon.



However, the main fire has still not been contained.



The dry atmosphere and strong winds of around 10 m/s have caused the flames to reignite even in areas where firefighting efforts were underway.



The flames spreading to the steep mountain top, where it is difficult to deploy personnel, has also contributed to the challenging conditions.



The wildfire has approached the nearby city of Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province, and the affected area has exceeded 400 hectares.



Currently, about 1,000 firefighting personnel remain on the scene, continuing their work into the night.



The forestry authorities plan to focus all efforts to contain the main fire tomorrow morning (Mar. 25), as winds are expected to ease a little bit.



Meanwhile, Ulju County has identified a 60-year-old man, who was welding in a hillside shed, as a suspect in the wildfire and has charged him with violating the Forest Protection Act.



This has been KBS News' Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the wildfire site in Ulsan's Ulju County.



