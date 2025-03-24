News 9

Yonsei university expulsion crisis

[Anchor]

Last week, Yonsei University, which closed applications for medical students returning to school, notified over 390 students who have not returned of their impending expulsion.

The Ministry of Education reiterated today (3.24) that it will proceed with disciplinary actions according to school regulations, signaling that a large-scale expulsion crisis is imminent.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

By last Friday, about half of the students on leave from Yonsei University's medical school had applied to return.

Some classes were held in the medical school building, but there were still more empty seats.

All 110 first-year students from the class of 2025 have registered, but most are not attending classes.

Students on leave were also noticeably absent.

[Medical School Professor/Voice Altered: "I don't even know how many have applied to return. Registration has not yet closed...."]

As cracks appear in the unity of medical students, Yonsei University sent 'notification of impending expulsion' to over 390 students who have not returned today.

45% of all medical students are expected to be officially expelled on Mar. 28.

Even if students applied to return last week, they could still be subject to expulsion if they do not pay their tuition by Mar. 28.

In addition to Yonsei University, Korea University and CHA University have also sent notifications via email and mail of impending expulsion to students who have not returned.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that this year, approval for leave of absence is difficult, and all expulsions will follow school regulations.

Yang O-bong, president of the Korean Council for University Education, also stated that all universities will notify unregistered medical students of their expulsion, adding that if more than half of the students return, normal education will resume.

[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "I think it would be meaningless to graduate from medical school if this continues.... (To see if they actually returned) you can check the school. No one is there."]

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has sent an official request to the Korea Communications Standards Commission to urgently close down the anonymous online community Medistaff, claiming it has been obstructing the return of medical students by spreading a blacklist in the medical field.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

