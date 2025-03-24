U.S. holds ceasefire talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States is conducting consecutive working-level negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a ceasefire proposal for the Ukraine war.



While the U.S. is eager for a ceasefire, Russia seems to have a different perspective.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin.



[Report]



Today's working-level talks between the U.S. and Russia focus on how to implement and monitor ceasefire measures.



[Steve Witkoff/U.S. Middle East Special Envoy: "The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire, during which time we discuss a permanent ceasefire.

We have narrowed the issues so considerably."]



The U.S. has projected that there will be substantial progress in this negotiation, putting pressure on the counterpart, but Russia remains relatively cautious.



It seems that the West is more interested in lifting sanctions to open up export routes for Russian grain and fertilizers.



[Dmitry Peskov/Russian Kremlin Spokesperson: "We have fulfilled all our obligations under the (Black Sea Grain Initiative), but the West has not fulfilled its obligations to us. Therefore, difficult negotiations are expected in the future."]



Contrary to expectations that the U.S. will meet Ukraine the same day and at the same hotel that it was meeting Russia, it met with Ukraine first yesterday.



It is reported that the scope of a partial ceasefire was mainly discussed.



After the talks, Ukraine stated, "It was a productive and dense discussion."



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If we do not apply pressure on Russia, they will ignore true diplomacy and continue to destroy lives."]



Even during the ceasefire discussions, large-scale drone battles continue.



Ukraine reported that at least three people were killed in Kyiv and other areas due to Russian airstrikes, while Russia claimed that Ukraine continues to attack energy facilities.



This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



