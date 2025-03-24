News 9

Devastated fire victims

[Anchor]

Areas devastated by the wildfire has turned into a wasteland.

Residents who suddenly lost their homes were left speechless as they looked at the ruins of their houses.

This is a report by reporter Son Won-hyuk.

[Report]

Houses are charred black and have collapsed completely.

The village and fields have all been swept away by the flames.

The mountain adjacent to the quiet village is blackened.

Firefighters are checking and rechecking to see if any embers remain.

As the wildfire spread to Hadong County, a ginkgo tree that had stood for a thousand years was burned to ashes in an instant.

This homeowner escaped when the fire broke out, leaving all his belongings behind. Returning to see his house in ruins, he is devastated.

[Baek Yoon-jo/Resident of fire-struck village: "When anybody brings up the wildfire, I feel bleak. I couldn't bring anything, not even my parents' memorial photos or photo albums. I just evacuated."]

Thinking of how to restore their homes, residents feel despair.

The once beautiful village nestled in the foothills could not escape the flames.

There are vehicles melted in the intense heat, and a temple collapsed with its blackened pillars.

[Kwang-jin/Abbot of Seonghwa Temple: "This is happening again. Ending up empty-handed again. What can I do but accept it?"]

Normally bustling on market day, shops in the traditional market are closed, and the wildfire has brought a halt to daily life.

[Park Jong-hwa/President of Deoksan Herbal Market Association: "We were supposed to bring out a lot of spring vegetables and herbs, but we can't open for business in this chaos."]

Residents who suddenly lost their valuable homes and daily lives are hoping for the fire to be extinguished quickly as they watch helicopters come and go for firefighting efforts.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

