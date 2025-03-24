News 9

Uiseong wildfire spreads

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk is spreading to the adjacent city of Andong, fueled by strong winds.

Let's connect to the scene to find out the current situation.

Reporter Choi Bo-kyu, the Uiseong wildfire is continuing to spread; what is the current situation in Andong?

[Report]

Yes, due to the hot and dry weather combined with strong winds, the flames reached Andong this afternoon (3.24).

About a thousand residents and nursing home residents in the Andong area, which borders Uiseong, have evacuated to escape the flames.

The fire spread to Andong around 2 PM today.

As strong winds picked up, the forestry authorities, concerned about potential casualties, issued an emergency evacuation order to the firefighting personnel who were extinguishing the fire in the mountains.

Andong City also issued evacuation orders to residents in the areas of Giran-myeon and Imha-myeon.

As the fire intensified, a building at a highway rest area located at the boundary between Uiseong and Andong was also burned down.

The wildfire is threatening cultural heritage sites, including the Okryeonsa Temple in Uiseong and the national heritage site Gounsa Temple, prompting urgent evacuations of cultural assets.

As of 6 PM, the affected area of the Uiseong wildfire has expanded to over 8,400 hectares, with a total fire line of 164 km, and the length of the fire that has not yet been contained is 66 km.

The forestry authorities have switched to a nighttime wildfire response system, focusing on building defensive lines and preventing damage to residential areas.

This has been KBS News' Choi Bo-kyu reporting from the Uiseong wildfire site.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Uiseong wildfire spreads
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk is spreading to the adjacent city of Andong, fueled by strong winds.

Let's connect to the scene to find out the current situation.

Reporter Choi Bo-kyu, the Uiseong wildfire is continuing to spread; what is the current situation in Andong?

[Report]

Yes, due to the hot and dry weather combined with strong winds, the flames reached Andong this afternoon (3.24).

About a thousand residents and nursing home residents in the Andong area, which borders Uiseong, have evacuated to escape the flames.

The fire spread to Andong around 2 PM today.

As strong winds picked up, the forestry authorities, concerned about potential casualties, issued an emergency evacuation order to the firefighting personnel who were extinguishing the fire in the mountains.

Andong City also issued evacuation orders to residents in the areas of Giran-myeon and Imha-myeon.

As the fire intensified, a building at a highway rest area located at the boundary between Uiseong and Andong was also burned down.

The wildfire is threatening cultural heritage sites, including the Okryeonsa Temple in Uiseong and the national heritage site Gounsa Temple, prompting urgent evacuations of cultural assets.

As of 6 PM, the affected area of the Uiseong wildfire has expanded to over 8,400 hectares, with a total fire line of 164 km, and the length of the fire that has not yet been contained is 66 km.

The forestry authorities have switched to a nighttime wildfire response system, focusing on building defensive lines and preventing damage to residential areas.

This has been KBS News' Choi Bo-kyu reporting from the Uiseong wildfire site.
최보규
최보규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.