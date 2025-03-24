Uiseong wildfire spreads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk is spreading to the adjacent city of Andong, fueled by strong winds.



Let's connect to the scene to find out the current situation.



Reporter Choi Bo-kyu, the Uiseong wildfire is continuing to spread; what is the current situation in Andong?



[Report]



Yes, due to the hot and dry weather combined with strong winds, the flames reached Andong this afternoon (3.24).



About a thousand residents and nursing home residents in the Andong area, which borders Uiseong, have evacuated to escape the flames.



The fire spread to Andong around 2 PM today.



As strong winds picked up, the forestry authorities, concerned about potential casualties, issued an emergency evacuation order to the firefighting personnel who were extinguishing the fire in the mountains.



Andong City also issued evacuation orders to residents in the areas of Giran-myeon and Imha-myeon.



As the fire intensified, a building at a highway rest area located at the boundary between Uiseong and Andong was also burned down.



The wildfire is threatening cultural heritage sites, including the Okryeonsa Temple in Uiseong and the national heritage site Gounsa Temple, prompting urgent evacuations of cultural assets.



As of 6 PM, the affected area of the Uiseong wildfire has expanded to over 8,400 hectares, with a total fire line of 164 km, and the length of the fire that has not yet been contained is 66 km.



The forestry authorities have switched to a nighttime wildfire response system, focusing on building defensive lines and preventing damage to residential areas.



This has been KBS News' Choi Bo-kyu reporting from the Uiseong wildfire site.



