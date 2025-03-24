Uiseong fire “third largest”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire that has caused so much damage is still not extinguished and is ongoing in various locations.



Now, let's connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to find out about the wildfire situation and outlook.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung, wildfires are continuing in several places.



First, please brief us on the national situation.



[Reporter]



Yes, I will analyze the latest wildfire information automatically displayed on the KBS disaster safety map.



There are large-scale wildfires occurring simultaneously, with three areas at the highest response level, 'Wildfire Level 3'.



These areas are Uiseong, Sancheong, and Ulju.



The area affected is largest in Uiseong.



[Anchor]



Then let's take a look at the Uiseong wildfire, which has the most damage.



What is the scale of the damage?



[Reporter]



Yes, the red line indicates areas where the fire remains, and the yellow line indicates areas where the fire has been extinguished.



The fire started in Anpyeong-myeon and has moved eastward, spreading to Oksan-myeon in the east and to Andong in the north, with an area burned over three days totaling 8,490 hectares.



That is roughly 14% of the area of Seoul.



Looking at the CCTV, we can see the flames burning strongly.



The smoke is thick, and it has been reported that helicopter firefighting was difficult during the day due to the smoke.



As the fire has spread for three days, evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the Giran-myeon area of Andong.



Next, let's look at Sancheong, which has also suffered significant damage.



For four days, over 1,500 hectares have burned.



The fire has spread from the ignition point in Sicheon-myeon to the east, reaching Duyang-ri and Jayang-ri, with flames still present in the south and north.



[Anchor]



It's concerning that the firefighting situation is not easy, and the damage scale is already record-breaking, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, in terms of damage scale, the Uiseong wildfire is the third largest in history, following the wildfires in 2022 and 2000.



The damage could increase depending on how long the fire continues to spread.



The biggest cause of this record-breaking wildfire is the 'strong winds' that are constantly changing direction.



Yesterday (Mar. 23), there were strong west winds, and today (Mar. 24), strong southwest winds are blowing, changing the direction of the fire spread to between the east and northeast, making response efforts difficult.



There is also concern that the dry weather advisory issued for the East Coast and Yeongnam region is being strengthened.



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that dryness will worsen until rain falls nationwide on Thursday.



This has been reported from the disaster broadcasting studio.



