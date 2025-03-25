Concerns over repeated impeachments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the Yoon Suk Yeol government took office, a total of 13 impeachment cases have been filed with the Constitutional Court.



Among these, rulings have been made on nine cases, including those of Acting President Han Duck-soo, former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, and Korea Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-sook.



The conclusion of the Constitutional Court was to dismiss all cases.



Once an impeachment motion passes the National Assembly, the official's duties are suspended regardless of the outcome.



This raises concerns that repeated impeachments could lead to a vacuum in governance.



There are calls to improve the impeachment system in the National Assembly.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



The impeachment motion against Korea Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-sook passed the National Assembly last August.



She was suspended from her duties just two days after taking office and returned six months later.



In February 2023, then-Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min was suspended from his duties for over five months from the passage of the impeachment motion to its dismissal, resulting in both ministries being led by acting officials for about half a year.



This is due to the current constitution, which states that the exercise of authority is suspended until the Constitutional Court's ruling on the impeachment.



In the National Assembly, extreme confrontations between the ruling and opposition parties have continued every time an impeachment motion is proposed.



[Lee Sang-hwi/People Power Party Member/Aug. 2024: "It would not be an exaggeration to say that this is an addiction to impeachment. Just one day after being appointed..."]



[Kim Hyun/Democratic Party Member/Aug. 2024: "This is a serious warning from the people to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which has no intention of stopping its control over broadcasting..."]



To avoid work vacuums caused by impeachment, some officials voluntarily resigned.



The ruling party criticizes that this goes beyond the legislative branch's checks on the executive branch and leads to paralysis in governance.



Some argue that constitutional amendments should be made to avoid suspending duties.



[Kim Hyun/Former President of the Korean Bar Association: "If a provisional disposition is requested, and it is deemed that the suspension of duties is unjust, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether to suspend the duties or not."]



However, in the current reality of extreme confrontation and a divided legislature, the feasibility of constitutional amendments is indeed low.



[Lee Jun-han/Professor of Political Science and Int'l Studies at Incheon National University: "(Not a legal issue) it's a constitutional issue and the feasibility is not high. The checks of the legislative branch on the executive branch could significantly decrease."]



The People Power Party has submitted a bill to ensure that if an impeachment motion is dismissed or rejected, the proposing member or party bears all related costs, in order to prevent reckless impeachment motions.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!