S. Korea faces Jordan

The national football team will play a home match against Jordan tomorrow (3.25) in the 8th round of the Asian third qualifying round for the World Cup in North and Central America.



Although key players Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in will miss the important match due to injuries, there is high hope for the return of midfield commander Hwang In-beom.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



The anticipation of fans waiting for a home A-match after five months was overshadowed by a lackluster performance against Oman.



Above all, it was difficult to find a build-up that could break through the dense defense through passing.



The absence of midfield commander Hwang In-beom was disappointing, but the possibility of his participation in the match against Jordan is currently hopeful.



[Hong Myung-bo/Football National Team Coach: "Hwang In-beom is in a better condition than we initially thought. His will to play is very strong. (After he is put on the field) there will definitely be a point where we need to protect him."]



Ultimately, while Hwang In-beom is on the field, attacking players like Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan need to quickly find their rhythm.



Lee Jae-sung, who led the victory with a header in the away match against Jordan last year, is also determined to revive those good memories.



[Lee Jae-sung/Football National Team: "I am focusing on the role I need to play within the team, and whether I score or a teammate scores, I want to focus on doing my best to achieve victory."]



Jordan is currently in second place in the group, just three points behind us.



Although we lead in FIFA rankings and head-to-head records, our only defeat was a critical blow that thwarted our advancement to the Asian Cup finals.



The Jordanian national team, led by ace Al-Tamari, has also completed their final preparations at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, the venue for the match.



The condition of the grass looks much better than the Goyang Stadium where the match against Oman was held.



A fateful match against Jordan lies ahead for the shaky Hong Myung-bo team.



Securing three points is essential to gain an advantageous position for World Cup qualification.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



