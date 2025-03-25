News 9

Parties on impeachment of DPM Choi

입력 2025.03.25

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 24), as opinions emerged from the Constitutional Court that the acting president's deferral of the appointment of constitutional judges is unconstitutional, both the ruling and opposition parties are interpreting this in their favor.

The Democratic Party stated that the grounds for the impeachment of Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok have become clear and expressed its intention to proceed with it.

The People Power Party claimed that the grounds for dismissal are not valid and demanded the withdrawal of the impeachment motion.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

Although the impeachment motion was dismissed, five constitutional judges ruled that the acting president's failure to appoint constitutional judges is unconstitutional.

The Democratic Party emphasized this point.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It has been clearly stated that not appointing three constitutional judges is unconstitutional. The acting president must fulfill the important duty of upholding the constitution...."]

They also reiterated their position to push for the impeachment of Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.

They argued that the unconstitutionality and illegality of not appointing constitutional judges has become clearer, asserting that impeachment is necessary as a disciplinary measure.

On the other hand, the People Power Party focused on the fact that while it is unconstitutional, it does not constitute grounds for impeachment.

They stated that the dismissal judgement has eliminated the legitimacy and effectiveness of the acting president's failure to appoint judges.

They demanded the Democratic Party immediately withdraw the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, stating that the acting president cannot be forced to make appointments.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "(The opposition) must immediately stop this reckless challenge. The impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, solely for political strife, should be put aside right now."]

The actual likelihood of a vote on the opposition's impeachment motion remains uncertain.

There is only one scheduled plenary session remaining, on the 27th, of which was agreed upon in the March extraordinary National Assembly.

To process the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, at least two plenary sessions need to be held, and the Speaker's office has stated that they will wait for the results of President Yoon's ruling, making it difficult to schedule additional sessions immediately.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

