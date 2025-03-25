News 9

Record home runs

[Anchor]

Last weekend, the opening of professional baseball attracted the largest crowd in history over two days, and there were many home runs, thrilling the fans.

A total of 25 home runs were hit, with LG's Moon Bo-gyeong and Hanwha's Roh Si-hwan hitting home runs in consecutive games, showcasing the strong performance of each team's fourth batter.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

Amid the cheers of fans who excite over ten million spectators for the second consecutive year, a whopping 25 home runs exploded over two days.

This is the highest number of home runs recorded in the opening two-game series over the past three years, averaging 2.5 home runs per game.

LG's Moon Bo-gyeong, who hit the first home run of the season in his first at-bat of the opening game, continued to excite the crowd with another home run the next day.

Moon Bo-gyeong's home run served as the starting signal for a home run relay in the LG lineup, with Park Dong-won, Austin, Song Chan-eui, and Moon Jung-bin also hitting home runs.

Last year, LG ranked 9th in home runs, but they hit a total of 7 home runs in these two games.

Fans responded with cheers they hadn't sung in a long time.

[Forever LG Cheer Song: "Wo Oh~~ Invincible LG!~!!!"]

[Moon Bo-gyeong/LG: "I feel like wow I am receiving this kind of love, and I think I want to do better to repay that. I hope at the end of the season, the team is at the top of the standings."]

Hanwha's fourth batter Roh Si-hwan, the home run king of 2023, also hit home runs in consecutive games.

His batting stance, almost lying down, seemed intentional for hitting home runs, and as he hinted bracing for the season with a thinner face before the start of spring camp, he made an impact right from the opening.

[Roh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "I had a desire to be the home run king again as my goal for this season, and I think it's good that I have started smoothly. Since I have never played in fall baseball since coming to the pros, I really want to do that this season."]

With all stadiums sold out for the opening series, this season of professional baseball is raising expectations among fans and is promising a rich season filled with home runs.

KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

