News 9

Outlook for President Yoon's ruling

[Anchor]

Now that the ruling on acting President Han Duck-soo has been made, attention is focused on when and what judgment will be made regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol.

There are differing opinions on whether, like today (Mar. 24), the opinions will be divided or if there will be a unanimous decision.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

On the 13th, the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the National Assembly's impeachment motion against Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, as well as three prosecutors.

While some justices expressed separate opinions on specific issues, all justices reached a unanimous decision on the conclusion, or "order".

However, in today's ruling on the impeachment trial of acting President Han Duck-soo, the opinions of the justices were divided.

The justices clearly expressed their own opinions, and there are cautious predictions that a unanimous decision will be difficult for the case of President Yoon, which is only awaiting a ruling.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "For a unanimous decision, the opinions need to be somewhat similar, allowing for slight adjustments. The possibility of unanimity is extremely low. It seems almost impossible."]

On the other hand, there is a perspective that the impeachment of the president and the impeachment of the prime minister are entirely different matters.

Since the impeachment trial determining whether the president will be removed from office or reinstated is a national matter, it is essential to aim for a unanimous decision through opinion coordination.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "I see the divided opinions expressed for this ruling as a kind of pretext for justification ahead of a unanimous decision for the presidential impeachment trial."]

As various outlooks emerge regarding the ruling date for President Yoon, the Constitutional Court has announced the schedule for general case rulings for the 27th, meaning the ruling on President Yoon will likely be after the 28th at the earliest.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

