News 9

Blame game on 'sensitive country' issue

입력 2025.03.25 (01:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A special session of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee was held regarding the U.S. Department of Energy designating South Korea as a 'sensitive country.'

Although it is said to be due to 'security issues,' the specific reasons have not been identified, leading to a back-and-forth blame game between the ruling and opposition parties.

This is Song Geum-han reporting.

[Report]

The government explained that the reason for being designated as a sensitive country is 'security issues.'

However, it has not yet identified any specific violations.

[Park Seong-taek/First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "(The U.S.) has not yet shared specific reasons with us. I mentioned earlier that it is broadly related to security of technology...."]

The opposition criticized that the U.S. designated our country as a 'sensitive country' due to the public opinion on nuclear armament and the emergency martial law situation.

[Kwon Chil-seung/Democratic Party Member: "The irresponsible independent nuclear armament theory and reckless actions that provoke North Korea are damaging the foundation of Korea-U.S. relations."]

The ruling party countered that the Democratic Party's 'impeachment campaign' and the 'pro-China diplomacy' that has continued since the Moon Jae-in administration have damaged trust between South Korea and the U.S.

[Kim Ki-hyun/People Power Party Member: "If the government continues to be paralyzed or precarious like this, the U.S. will inevitably view us with concerns of stability in terms of the Korea-U.S. alliance, right?"]

The government emphasized that the 'other designated countries' we belong to fall under the lowest 'level 3.'

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "According to the U.S. explanation, the 'other designated countries' that include South Korea are fundamentally different from levels 1 and 2, which focus on non-proliferation or terrorism prevention."]

The opposition pointed out that the government is complacently responding by only listening to the U.S. explanation, while the ruling party rebutted that exaggerating the issue does not benefit national interests.

Meanwhile, regarding concerns that China may claim sovereignty based on the steel structures it has installed in the West Sea, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that there is no basis under the Law of the Sea Convention and that they will respond while closely monitoring the situation.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Blame game on 'sensitive country' issue
    • 입력 2025-03-25 01:12:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

A special session of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee was held regarding the U.S. Department of Energy designating South Korea as a 'sensitive country.'

Although it is said to be due to 'security issues,' the specific reasons have not been identified, leading to a back-and-forth blame game between the ruling and opposition parties.

This is Song Geum-han reporting.

[Report]

The government explained that the reason for being designated as a sensitive country is 'security issues.'

However, it has not yet identified any specific violations.

[Park Seong-taek/First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "(The U.S.) has not yet shared specific reasons with us. I mentioned earlier that it is broadly related to security of technology...."]

The opposition criticized that the U.S. designated our country as a 'sensitive country' due to the public opinion on nuclear armament and the emergency martial law situation.

[Kwon Chil-seung/Democratic Party Member: "The irresponsible independent nuclear armament theory and reckless actions that provoke North Korea are damaging the foundation of Korea-U.S. relations."]

The ruling party countered that the Democratic Party's 'impeachment campaign' and the 'pro-China diplomacy' that has continued since the Moon Jae-in administration have damaged trust between South Korea and the U.S.

[Kim Ki-hyun/People Power Party Member: "If the government continues to be paralyzed or precarious like this, the U.S. will inevitably view us with concerns of stability in terms of the Korea-U.S. alliance, right?"]

The government emphasized that the 'other designated countries' we belong to fall under the lowest 'level 3.'

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "According to the U.S. explanation, the 'other designated countries' that include South Korea are fundamentally different from levels 1 and 2, which focus on non-proliferation or terrorism prevention."]

The opposition pointed out that the government is complacently responding by only listening to the U.S. explanation, while the ruling party rebutted that exaggerating the issue does not benefit national interests.

Meanwhile, regarding concerns that China may claim sovereignty based on the steel structures it has installed in the West Sea, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that there is no basis under the Law of the Sea Convention and that they will respond while closely monitoring the situation.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.