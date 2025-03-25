Blame game on 'sensitive country' issue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A special session of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee was held regarding the U.S. Department of Energy designating South Korea as a 'sensitive country.'



Although it is said to be due to 'security issues,' the specific reasons have not been identified, leading to a back-and-forth blame game between the ruling and opposition parties.



This is Song Geum-han reporting.



[Report]



The government explained that the reason for being designated as a sensitive country is 'security issues.'



However, it has not yet identified any specific violations.



[Park Seong-taek/First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "(The U.S.) has not yet shared specific reasons with us. I mentioned earlier that it is broadly related to security of technology...."]



The opposition criticized that the U.S. designated our country as a 'sensitive country' due to the public opinion on nuclear armament and the emergency martial law situation.



[Kwon Chil-seung/Democratic Party Member: "The irresponsible independent nuclear armament theory and reckless actions that provoke North Korea are damaging the foundation of Korea-U.S. relations."]



The ruling party countered that the Democratic Party's 'impeachment campaign' and the 'pro-China diplomacy' that has continued since the Moon Jae-in administration have damaged trust between South Korea and the U.S.



[Kim Ki-hyun/People Power Party Member: "If the government continues to be paralyzed or precarious like this, the U.S. will inevitably view us with concerns of stability in terms of the Korea-U.S. alliance, right?"]



The government emphasized that the 'other designated countries' we belong to fall under the lowest 'level 3.'



[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "According to the U.S. explanation, the 'other designated countries' that include South Korea are fundamentally different from levels 1 and 2, which focus on non-proliferation or terrorism prevention."]



The opposition pointed out that the government is complacently responding by only listening to the U.S. explanation, while the ruling party rebutted that exaggerating the issue does not benefit national interests.



Meanwhile, regarding concerns that China may claim sovereignty based on the steel structures it has installed in the West Sea, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that there is no basis under the Law of the Sea Convention and that they will respond while closely monitoring the situation.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!