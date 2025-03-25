DP chief fined for defying summons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who was summoned as a witness in the trial related to the Daejang-dong project, did not attend twice in a row.



The court imposed a fine of 3 million won on Lee and sent another summons.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is undergoing a trial related to allegations of the Daejang-dong development project.



Separately from Lee's trial, the first trial of private developers including Kim Man-bae is also ongoing, and the court summoned Lee as a witness for that trial.



The court accepted the prosecution's request for a witness, stating that it is necessary to confirm how involved Lee was, as he was the final decision-maker during the Daejang-dong development project.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Feb. 18: "(You are about to attend the trial as a witness for the private developers of the Daejang-dong project, what is your stance?) …."]



However, Lee did not respond to the witness summons on the 21st and again today (Mar. 24).



As a result, the trial, which was originally scheduled for Lee's witness examination, ended in just 6 minutes.



The court stated, "According to standard procedures, we will impose a fine of 3 million won on the witness."



The court then sent an additional summons to Lee, notifying him to attend as a witness on the 28th and 31st, as well as on the 7th and 14th of next month.



In response, Lee's side stated that he was unaware of the crimes of the Daejang-dong private developers and that he was absent from the trial due to schedules related to the operation of the Democratic Party's tent headquarters and the Supreme Council meeting, and stated that he had submitted a notice of absence on the 14th.



Once the witness examinations of Lee and former chief secretary Jeong Jin-sang are completed, the trial for the case is expected to enter its final stages.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



