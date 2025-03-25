News 9

DP chief fined for defying summons

입력 2025.03.25 (01:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who was summoned as a witness in the trial related to the Daejang-dong project, did not attend twice in a row.

The court imposed a fine of 3 million won on Lee and sent another summons.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is undergoing a trial related to allegations of the Daejang-dong development project.

Separately from Lee's trial, the first trial of private developers including Kim Man-bae is also ongoing, and the court summoned Lee as a witness for that trial.

The court accepted the prosecution's request for a witness, stating that it is necessary to confirm how involved Lee was, as he was the final decision-maker during the Daejang-dong development project.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Feb. 18: "(You are about to attend the trial as a witness for the private developers of the Daejang-dong project, what is your stance?) …."]

However, Lee did not respond to the witness summons on the 21st and again today (Mar. 24).

As a result, the trial, which was originally scheduled for Lee's witness examination, ended in just 6 minutes.

The court stated, "According to standard procedures, we will impose a fine of 3 million won on the witness."

The court then sent an additional summons to Lee, notifying him to attend as a witness on the 28th and 31st, as well as on the 7th and 14th of next month.

In response, Lee's side stated that he was unaware of the crimes of the Daejang-dong private developers and that he was absent from the trial due to schedules related to the operation of the Democratic Party's tent headquarters and the Supreme Council meeting, and stated that he had submitted a notice of absence on the 14th.

Once the witness examinations of Lee and former chief secretary Jeong Jin-sang are completed, the trial for the case is expected to enter its final stages.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP chief fined for defying summons
    • 입력 2025-03-25 01:12:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who was summoned as a witness in the trial related to the Daejang-dong project, did not attend twice in a row.

The court imposed a fine of 3 million won on Lee and sent another summons.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is undergoing a trial related to allegations of the Daejang-dong development project.

Separately from Lee's trial, the first trial of private developers including Kim Man-bae is also ongoing, and the court summoned Lee as a witness for that trial.

The court accepted the prosecution's request for a witness, stating that it is necessary to confirm how involved Lee was, as he was the final decision-maker during the Daejang-dong development project.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Feb. 18: "(You are about to attend the trial as a witness for the private developers of the Daejang-dong project, what is your stance?) …."]

However, Lee did not respond to the witness summons on the 21st and again today (Mar. 24).

As a result, the trial, which was originally scheduled for Lee's witness examination, ended in just 6 minutes.

The court stated, "According to standard procedures, we will impose a fine of 3 million won on the witness."

The court then sent an additional summons to Lee, notifying him to attend as a witness on the 28th and 31st, as well as on the 7th and 14th of next month.

In response, Lee's side stated that he was unaware of the crimes of the Daejang-dong private developers and that he was absent from the trial due to schedules related to the operation of the Democratic Party's tent headquarters and the Supreme Council meeting, and stated that he had submitted a notice of absence on the 14th.

Once the witness examinations of Lee and former chief secretary Jeong Jin-sang are completed, the trial for the case is expected to enter its final stages.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.