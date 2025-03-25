Tensions escalate in Middle East

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Middle East, the ceasefire has been broken and fighting has reignited.



Israel has expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, and fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen has also resumed.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



With a loud bang, bombs are dropped.



Debris flies in all directions as residents hurriedly seek shelter.



[Alouh/Refugee from Gaza: "A evacuation order was issued for the refugee camp, and there was an immediate bombing. This is the scene."]



The moment the hospital in Gaza was bombed was captured by the broadcaster's camera.



The Israeli military's airstrikes have continued for six days, and the deployment of ground troops has also intensified.



Heavily armed forces have advanced and taken control of Hamas's strategic strongholds.



Israel plans to deploy its largest armored division, the 36th Armored Division, to Gaza.



[Ophir Falk/Political Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister: "The only reason they went back to the negotiation table was military pressure. And that's what we're doing right now."]



The death toll has also risen, surpassing 50,000 since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.



[Noor Mohsen/Resident of Rafah, Gaza: "(With the ceasefire) we were really happy to return home. But all my family members have died. Everyone has died."]



Israel has launched its largest attack on pro-Iran Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon in four months.



The pro-Iran Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired missiles at Israel, and the U.S. conducted airstrikes against the Houthi rebels early this morning.



The U.S. has also dispatched an additional aircraft carrier fleet in the Pacific Ocean.



Tensions in the Middle East, which seemed to ease shortly after Trump's inauguration, are rapidly escalating.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



