NewJeans halt all activities

[Anchor]

As a court ruling has determined that the group NewJeans cannot engage in 'independent activities' under their new group name, the members have made a sudden announcement to temporarily suspend all activities.

While the members stated that this was a choice to protect themselves, the agency expressed regret, calling it an one-sided declaration.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

The five members took the stage for the first time in about 70 days. Despite it being their first event under their new group name, they introduced themselves under their individual names due to the court's decision prohibiting 'independent activities'.

["This has been Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein."]

Following the performance, the members made a surprise announcement.

They revealed that they are temporarily suspending activities to protect each other and the values they believe in.

[Hyein/NewJeans member: "For us, this is about protecting ourselves, and we believe that only by doing so can we come back stronger. Therefore, we absolutely do not regret this choice."]

In an interview with foreign media the day after the court's 'independent activity prohibition' ruling, they emphasized that "it seems like Korea wants to make us revolutionaries," and reiterated that there will be no reunion with ADOR.

Their agency, ADOR, has expressed opposition.

They expressed regret over the members' decision to proceed with performances under a different name and their unilateral announcement to suspend activities, despite the court ruling.

Additionally, they emphasized the validity of the exclusive contract and requested the members to come to the discussion table.

As the confrontation between NewJeans and ADOR intensifies, a main lawsuit to determine the validity of the exclusive contract will begin on the 3rd of next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

