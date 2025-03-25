News 9

Lee Jung-hoo returns with a double

입력 2025.03.25 (01:12)

[Anchor]

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo makes a return with a double, after resting for ten days due to back pain.

He revealed that it was a minor pain that was almost embarrassing to call an injury, and it seems there will be no problem for him to participate in the opening game.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo started this season strongly with a batting average of .300 in spring training, hitting 2 home runs and an OPS of .967.

Despite taking ten days off due to sudden back pain and undergoing an MRI, his hitting form remained intact.

In a practice game against a minor league team, Lee Jung-hoo cleared away concerns with a powerful timely double.

In his second at-bat, he showed his unbroken game sense by drawing a walk after a full count battle.

The level of injury he himself disclosed was enough to dismiss any worries.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "It was almost embarrassing to call it an injury; since it was just a strain, I don't consider it an injury."]

With Lee Jung-hoo confirmed to be healthy, both the worried fans and the San Francisco team, who were contemplating alternative resources, could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Local media evaluated that Lee Jung-hoo's return "erased the question mark that remained for San Francisco ahead of the regular season, and the lineup has become clearer."

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "(In the remaining spring games) I think I will gradually increase my innings. I hope to perform well without any pain."]

Lee Jung-hoo, who will fine-tune his hitting in the final two spring games, is expected to start his second season in the big leagues with an appearance in the opening game on the 28th, provided there are no issues.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

