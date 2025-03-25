Ronaldo reclaims 'siu' celebration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration is often imitated by other players.



Ronaldo reclaimed the 'siu' celebration just three days after having temporarily lost it to Denmark's Hojlund, and successfully advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



In the first leg of the quarterfinals against Denmark, Ronaldo experienced the humiliation of having his signature 'siu' celebration taken away by Denmark's rising star and his junior at Manchester United, Hojlund.



Although he tried to appear calm, Ronaldo, whose pride was hurt, gritted his teeth.



[Ronaldo/Portugal National Team: "I knew that this is not because you don't have respect for me. Of course. No. But around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration. For me, it's an honor. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration."]



However, perhaps due to his excessive eagerness, Ronaldo wasted a crucial penalty kick opportunity right at the start of the second leg.



He covered his face in despair, but there were no second mistakes for Ronaldo.



In the 27th minute of the second half, trailing Denmark 2-1 on aggregate from the first and second legs, Ronaldo finally showcased his instinct as a problem solver.



In a nearly impossible situation, Ronaldo turned the game back to square one with a sensational shot and soared high to perform the 'siu' celebration, as if to declare that he was the original.



With Ronaldo's rise, Portugal gained momentum and scored three more goals in quick succession, defeating Denmark and advancing to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.



After Italy's goalkeeper Donnarumma made a fantastic save, Germany's Kimmich assisted Musiala's decisive goal with a surprising corner kick while the referee was being protested.



With Kimmich's impressive performance of one goal and two assists, teaching the lesson that complacency is absolutely forbidden, Germany defeated Italy to reach the semifinals.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



