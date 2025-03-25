News 9

Ronaldo reclaims 'siu' celebration

입력 2025.03.25 (02:54) 수정 2025.03.25 (02:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration is often imitated by other players.

Ronaldo reclaimed the 'siu' celebration just three days after having temporarily lost it to Denmark's Hojlund, and successfully advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

In the first leg of the quarterfinals against Denmark, Ronaldo experienced the humiliation of having his signature 'siu' celebration taken away by Denmark's rising star and his junior at Manchester United, Hojlund.

Although he tried to appear calm, Ronaldo, whose pride was hurt, gritted his teeth.

[Ronaldo/Portugal National Team: "I knew that this is not because you don't have respect for me. Of course. No. But around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration. For me, it's an honor. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration."]

However, perhaps due to his excessive eagerness, Ronaldo wasted a crucial penalty kick opportunity right at the start of the second leg.

He covered his face in despair, but there were no second mistakes for Ronaldo.

In the 27th minute of the second half, trailing Denmark 2-1 on aggregate from the first and second legs, Ronaldo finally showcased his instinct as a problem solver.

In a nearly impossible situation, Ronaldo turned the game back to square one with a sensational shot and soared high to perform the 'siu' celebration, as if to declare that he was the original.

With Ronaldo's rise, Portugal gained momentum and scored three more goals in quick succession, defeating Denmark and advancing to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.

After Italy's goalkeeper Donnarumma made a fantastic save, Germany's Kimmich assisted Musiala's decisive goal with a surprising corner kick while the referee was being protested.

With Kimmich's impressive performance of one goal and two assists, teaching the lesson that complacency is absolutely forbidden, Germany defeated Italy to reach the semifinals.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ronaldo reclaims 'siu' celebration
    • 입력 2025-03-25 02:54:16
    • 수정2025-03-25 02:54:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration is often imitated by other players.

Ronaldo reclaimed the 'siu' celebration just three days after having temporarily lost it to Denmark's Hojlund, and successfully advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

In the first leg of the quarterfinals against Denmark, Ronaldo experienced the humiliation of having his signature 'siu' celebration taken away by Denmark's rising star and his junior at Manchester United, Hojlund.

Although he tried to appear calm, Ronaldo, whose pride was hurt, gritted his teeth.

[Ronaldo/Portugal National Team: "I knew that this is not because you don't have respect for me. Of course. No. But around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration. For me, it's an honor. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration."]

However, perhaps due to his excessive eagerness, Ronaldo wasted a crucial penalty kick opportunity right at the start of the second leg.

He covered his face in despair, but there were no second mistakes for Ronaldo.

In the 27th minute of the second half, trailing Denmark 2-1 on aggregate from the first and second legs, Ronaldo finally showcased his instinct as a problem solver.

In a nearly impossible situation, Ronaldo turned the game back to square one with a sensational shot and soared high to perform the 'siu' celebration, as if to declare that he was the original.

With Ronaldo's rise, Portugal gained momentum and scored three more goals in quick succession, defeating Denmark and advancing to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.

After Italy's goalkeeper Donnarumma made a fantastic save, Germany's Kimmich assisted Musiala's decisive goal with a surprising corner kick while the referee was being protested.

With Kimmich's impressive performance of one goal and two assists, teaching the lesson that complacency is absolutely forbidden, Germany defeated Italy to reach the semifinals.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.