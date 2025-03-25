[News Today] Hyundai to invest USD 21 bn in U.S.

입력 2025-03-25





Just days before the United States is set to impose mutual tariffs worldwide, Hyundai Motor Group announced a $21 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years. President Trump hailed the tariffs as highly effective.



At an event held at the White House Roosevelt Room, U.S. President Donald Trump personally asked Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Chung Eui-sun to deliver a speech.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

I'd like to ask the executive chairman to say a few words. It's a great honor to have Hyundai, a truly great company. Thank you very much.



The Hyundai Motor chief announced plans to invest 21 billion dollars in the U.S. by 2028.



That breaks down into 8.6 billion dollars in the automotive sector, 6.1 billion dollars in steel and logistics, and 6.3 billion dollars in future industries and energy sectors.



Chung also announced plans to build a new steel plant in Louisiana to strengthen the U.S. auto components supply chain, and a car factory in Georgia.



Chung Eui-sun/ Chair, Hyundai Motor Group

And this week we are also proud to open our new eight-billion-dollar auto plant in Georgia. With this, our U.S. vehicle production will exceed one million units per year.



Hyundai Motor is the first Korean company to announce a large-scale investment plan in the U.S. Following the announcement, President Trump once again stressed the power of tariffs.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work and I hope other things also, but the tariffs are bringing them in.



At a meeting prior to the investment event, President Trump vowed to announce tariffs on cars and pharmaceuticals soon.