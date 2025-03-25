News Today

[News Today] Predictions on Yoon's ruling

[LEAD]
In Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment verdict, the Constitutional Court justices showed split opinions. What does this tell us about the upcoming decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment? We take a look.

[REPORT]
In a ruling on March 13, the Constitutional Court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed impeachment motions brought against Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae and three prosecutors.

Though some justices gave separate opinions on disputed details, the concluding verdict was a unanimous one.

However in Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial, the justices were split in their views.

This is why some pundits now cautiously speculate that a unanimous ruling may be difficult in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case.

Prof. Jang Young-soo / Law School of Korea University
Coordination is possible when opinions are at least similar. I believe chances of a united verdict are very low, almost impossible.

But others say the two cases are completely different.

They say that Yoon's trial has more severity, determining the removal or reinstatement of a country's leader and therefore requires coordination of opinions to reach a unanimous decision as much as possible.

Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University
I believe the split decision is a way to build a case for a unanimous verdict on Yoon's case.

Amid speculation on Yoon's sentencing date, the Constitutional Court has scheduled the rulings of other general cases for Thursday. Therefore, the verdict for Yoon's case is expected to come Friday at the earliest.

