News Today

[News Today] Wildfire wrecks havoc for locals

입력 2025.03.25 (15:44) 수정 2025.03.25 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, and Ulsan, still uncontained. The sudden infernos have devastated residents, leaving many without homes and at a loss for words.

[REPORT]
Charred and destroyed homes.

The inferno raged through the village and fields.

Mountains near the village have been burned and blackened.

Firefighters repeatedly checked to ensure that there are no remaining flames.

With the wild fire spreading to Hadong-gun County, a 1,000-year-old ginko tree was scorched in a moment.

The owner of this house narrowly escaped from the approaching forest fire.
Returning home, he was devastated to find his former residence as ruins.

Baek Yoon-jo/ resident
I ache each time I talk about the fire. I left with nothing. Not my parents’ pictures or albums. I just evacuated.

He feels hopeless when thinking about repairing and restoring the house.

This small beautiful mountain village could not avoid the blaze, either.

In the raging fire, vehicles were melted down and a Buddhist temple was destroyed significantly, as shown by the burnt pillars.

Gwangjin/ Chief monk, Buddhist temple Seonghwasa
It happened again. We're left empty-handed. What can you do but to accept it?

In a market, nearly all stores are closed even on a business day. Since the fire occurred, the residents' everyday lives have come to a halt.

Park Jong-hwa/ Chair, Organization of Deoksan Market merchants
This is a season to sell spring greens. But they are too preoccupied to open their stores.

The fire has taken away their properties and livelihoods all at once.

Looking at firefighting helicopers in operation, they are just hoping that the fires will be extinguished as soon as possible.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Wildfire wrecks havoc for locals
    • 입력 2025-03-25 15:44:40
    • 수정2025-03-25 15:44:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
Wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, and Ulsan, still uncontained. The sudden infernos have devastated residents, leaving many without homes and at a loss for words.

[REPORT]
Charred and destroyed homes.

The inferno raged through the village and fields.

Mountains near the village have been burned and blackened.

Firefighters repeatedly checked to ensure that there are no remaining flames.

With the wild fire spreading to Hadong-gun County, a 1,000-year-old ginko tree was scorched in a moment.

The owner of this house narrowly escaped from the approaching forest fire.
Returning home, he was devastated to find his former residence as ruins.

Baek Yoon-jo/ resident
I ache each time I talk about the fire. I left with nothing. Not my parents’ pictures or albums. I just evacuated.

He feels hopeless when thinking about repairing and restoring the house.

This small beautiful mountain village could not avoid the blaze, either.

In the raging fire, vehicles were melted down and a Buddhist temple was destroyed significantly, as shown by the burnt pillars.

Gwangjin/ Chief monk, Buddhist temple Seonghwasa
It happened again. We're left empty-handed. What can you do but to accept it?

In a market, nearly all stores are closed even on a business day. Since the fire occurred, the residents' everyday lives have come to a halt.

Park Jong-hwa/ Chair, Organization of Deoksan Market merchants
This is a season to sell spring greens. But they are too preoccupied to open their stores.

The fire has taken away their properties and livelihoods all at once.

Looking at firefighting helicopers in operation, they are just hoping that the fires will be extinguished as soon as possible.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한덕수 권한대행 “헌재 결정, 어떤 결과로 <br>귀결되더라도 존중돼야”

[속보] 한덕수 권한대행 “헌재 결정, 어떤 결과로 귀결되더라도 존중돼야”
감사원, 야당 주도 ‘방통위 감사요구’ 각하…“결론 내리기 부적절”

감사원, 야당 주도 ‘방통위 감사요구’ 각하…“결론 내리기 부적절”
경북 의성 산불 진화율 60%…피해 면적 확대

경북 의성 산불 진화율 60%…피해 면적 확대
울주군 언양 산불…아파트 <br>1,700여 세대 위협

울주군 언양 산불…아파트 1,700여 세대 위협
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.