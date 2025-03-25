[News Today] Wildfire wrecks havoc for locals

입력 2025-03-25 15:44:40 수정 2025-03-25 15:44:52 News Today





[LEAD]

Wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, and Ulsan, still uncontained. The sudden infernos have devastated residents, leaving many without homes and at a loss for words.



[REPORT]

Charred and destroyed homes.



The inferno raged through the village and fields.



Mountains near the village have been burned and blackened.



Firefighters repeatedly checked to ensure that there are no remaining flames.



With the wild fire spreading to Hadong-gun County, a 1,000-year-old ginko tree was scorched in a moment.



The owner of this house narrowly escaped from the approaching forest fire.

Returning home, he was devastated to find his former residence as ruins.



Baek Yoon-jo/ resident

I ache each time I talk about the fire. I left with nothing. Not my parents’ pictures or albums. I just evacuated.



He feels hopeless when thinking about repairing and restoring the house.



This small beautiful mountain village could not avoid the blaze, either.



In the raging fire, vehicles were melted down and a Buddhist temple was destroyed significantly, as shown by the burnt pillars.



Gwangjin/ Chief monk, Buddhist temple Seonghwasa

It happened again. We're left empty-handed. What can you do but to accept it?



In a market, nearly all stores are closed even on a business day. Since the fire occurred, the residents' everyday lives have come to a halt.



Park Jong-hwa/ Chair, Organization of Deoksan Market merchants

This is a season to sell spring greens. But they are too preoccupied to open their stores.



The fire has taken away their properties and livelihoods all at once.



Looking at firefighting helicopers in operation, they are just hoping that the fires will be extinguished as soon as possible.