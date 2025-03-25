[News Today] Wildfire wrecks havoc for locals
입력 2025.03.25 (15:44) 수정 2025.03.25 (15:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, and Ulsan, still uncontained. The sudden infernos have devastated residents, leaving many without homes and at a loss for words.
[REPORT]
Charred and destroyed homes.
The inferno raged through the village and fields.
Mountains near the village have been burned and blackened.
Firefighters repeatedly checked to ensure that there are no remaining flames.
With the wild fire spreading to Hadong-gun County, a 1,000-year-old ginko tree was scorched in a moment.
The owner of this house narrowly escaped from the approaching forest fire.
Returning home, he was devastated to find his former residence as ruins.
Baek Yoon-jo/ resident
I ache each time I talk about the fire. I left with nothing. Not my parents’ pictures or albums. I just evacuated.
He feels hopeless when thinking about repairing and restoring the house.
This small beautiful mountain village could not avoid the blaze, either.
In the raging fire, vehicles were melted down and a Buddhist temple was destroyed significantly, as shown by the burnt pillars.
Gwangjin/ Chief monk, Buddhist temple Seonghwasa
It happened again. We're left empty-handed. What can you do but to accept it?
In a market, nearly all stores are closed even on a business day. Since the fire occurred, the residents' everyday lives have come to a halt.
Park Jong-hwa/ Chair, Organization of Deoksan Market merchants
This is a season to sell spring greens. But they are too preoccupied to open their stores.
The fire has taken away their properties and livelihoods all at once.
Looking at firefighting helicopers in operation, they are just hoping that the fires will be extinguished as soon as possible.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Wildfire wrecks havoc for locals
-
- 입력 2025-03-25 15:44:40
- 수정2025-03-25 15:44:52
[LEAD]
Wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, and Ulsan, still uncontained. The sudden infernos have devastated residents, leaving many without homes and at a loss for words.
[REPORT]
Charred and destroyed homes.
The inferno raged through the village and fields.
Mountains near the village have been burned and blackened.
Firefighters repeatedly checked to ensure that there are no remaining flames.
With the wild fire spreading to Hadong-gun County, a 1,000-year-old ginko tree was scorched in a moment.
The owner of this house narrowly escaped from the approaching forest fire.
Returning home, he was devastated to find his former residence as ruins.
Baek Yoon-jo/ resident
I ache each time I talk about the fire. I left with nothing. Not my parents’ pictures or albums. I just evacuated.
He feels hopeless when thinking about repairing and restoring the house.
This small beautiful mountain village could not avoid the blaze, either.
In the raging fire, vehicles were melted down and a Buddhist temple was destroyed significantly, as shown by the burnt pillars.
Gwangjin/ Chief monk, Buddhist temple Seonghwasa
It happened again. We're left empty-handed. What can you do but to accept it?
In a market, nearly all stores are closed even on a business day. Since the fire occurred, the residents' everyday lives have come to a halt.
Park Jong-hwa/ Chair, Organization of Deoksan Market merchants
This is a season to sell spring greens. But they are too preoccupied to open their stores.
The fire has taken away their properties and livelihoods all at once.
Looking at firefighting helicopers in operation, they are just hoping that the fires will be extinguished as soon as possible.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.