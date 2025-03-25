[News Today] Absent med students face expulsion
입력 2025.03.25 (15:45) 수정 2025.03.25 (15:45)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Last week marked the close of reinstatement applications for medical students at Yonsei University. Nearly 400 students who haven't returned are now facing notices of impending expulsion. The Ministry of Education has reiterated its stance that actions will be taken strictly according to school regulations, signaling a looming expulsion crisis.
[REPORT]
As of last Friday, about half of Yonsei University's medical students, who are currently on academic leave, had applied for reinstatment.
Some lectures in the College of Medicine have resumed, but there are still many vacant seats.
All of the 110 new students of the 2025 academic year have registered, but most of them are not taking classes.
Students on leave are also hard to spot.
College of Medicine professor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I don't know how many have applied to return yet. Registration hasn’t closed.
The medical students appear to be split on the matter.
On Monday, Yonsei University sent notices of impending expulsions to some 390 students who are still refusing to return to school.
About 45% of medical students are to be expelled on Friday.
Even those who applied for reinstatement last week can be expelled if they fail to pay tuition by Friday.
Korea University College of Medicine and Cha University have also sent expulsion notices via email and mail to students who have not returned.
The education ministry says approving leave of absence for this year is difficult. It stressed that expulsions and other procedures will be carried out in line with school rules.
Yang O-bong, president of the Korean Council for University Education and Jeonbuk National University, said all universities will issue expulsion notices to unregistered medical students. He added that normal classes can resume if more than half of the students return.
Medical college student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If nothing changes, there's no point in graduating. There is nobody at school now.
No one has returned.
Meanwhile, the ministry has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission shut down the anonymous forum MediStaff, accusing it of circulating a blacklist of trainee doctors and hindering the return of medical students.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Absent med students face expulsion
-
- 입력 2025-03-25 15:45:12
- 수정2025-03-25 15:45:27
[LEAD]
Last week marked the close of reinstatement applications for medical students at Yonsei University. Nearly 400 students who haven't returned are now facing notices of impending expulsion. The Ministry of Education has reiterated its stance that actions will be taken strictly according to school regulations, signaling a looming expulsion crisis.
[REPORT]
As of last Friday, about half of Yonsei University's medical students, who are currently on academic leave, had applied for reinstatment.
Some lectures in the College of Medicine have resumed, but there are still many vacant seats.
All of the 110 new students of the 2025 academic year have registered, but most of them are not taking classes.
Students on leave are also hard to spot.
College of Medicine professor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I don't know how many have applied to return yet. Registration hasn’t closed.
The medical students appear to be split on the matter.
On Monday, Yonsei University sent notices of impending expulsions to some 390 students who are still refusing to return to school.
About 45% of medical students are to be expelled on Friday.
Even those who applied for reinstatement last week can be expelled if they fail to pay tuition by Friday.
Korea University College of Medicine and Cha University have also sent expulsion notices via email and mail to students who have not returned.
The education ministry says approving leave of absence for this year is difficult. It stressed that expulsions and other procedures will be carried out in line with school rules.
Yang O-bong, president of the Korean Council for University Education and Jeonbuk National University, said all universities will issue expulsion notices to unregistered medical students. He added that normal classes can resume if more than half of the students return.
Medical college student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If nothing changes, there's no point in graduating. There is nobody at school now.
No one has returned.
Meanwhile, the ministry has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission shut down the anonymous forum MediStaff, accusing it of circulating a blacklist of trainee doctors and hindering the return of medical students.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.