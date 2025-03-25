[News Today] Absent med students face expulsion

Last week marked the close of reinstatement applications for medical students at Yonsei University. Nearly 400 students who haven't returned are now facing notices of impending expulsion. The Ministry of Education has reiterated its stance that actions will be taken strictly according to school regulations, signaling a looming expulsion crisis.



As of last Friday, about half of Yonsei University's medical students, who are currently on academic leave, had applied for reinstatment.



Some lectures in the College of Medicine have resumed, but there are still many vacant seats.



All of the 110 new students of the 2025 academic year have registered, but most of them are not taking classes.



Students on leave are also hard to spot.



I don't know how many have applied to return yet. Registration hasn’t closed.



The medical students appear to be split on the matter.

On Monday, Yonsei University sent notices of impending expulsions to some 390 students who are still refusing to return to school.



About 45% of medical students are to be expelled on Friday.



Even those who applied for reinstatement last week can be expelled if they fail to pay tuition by Friday.



Korea University College of Medicine and Cha University have also sent expulsion notices via email and mail to students who have not returned.



The education ministry says approving leave of absence for this year is difficult. It stressed that expulsions and other procedures will be carried out in line with school rules.



Yang O-bong, president of the Korean Council for University Education and Jeonbuk National University, said all universities will issue expulsion notices to unregistered medical students. He added that normal classes can resume if more than half of the students return.



If nothing changes, there's no point in graduating. There is nobody at school now.

No one has returned.



Meanwhile, the ministry has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission shut down the anonymous forum MediStaff, accusing it of circulating a blacklist of trainee doctors and hindering the return of medical students.