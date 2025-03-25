News Today

[News Today] Sinkhole opens in eastern Seoul

[LEAD]
A major sinkhole was formed on a road in Seoul's Gangdong-gu district. One person was injured, and following rescue operations, a motorcyclist was found dead in the void.

[REPORT]
A major sinkhole opened up near an intersection close to Daemyoung Elementary School in Seoul's Gangdong-gu district at around half past 6 p.m. on Monday.

Fire authorities suspect the sinkhole to be 18 meters wide, 20 meters long and 20 meters deep.

But the sinkhole has continued to get bigger.

Currently, it has grown to cover five lanes in a six-lane road.

A car passing by the site just at the time of the accident barely escaped falling into the sinkhole but a following motorbike plunged into it.

Kim Chang-sub / Gangdong Fire Station
Rescue workers in diving suits continue to move closer to the sinkhole underground, searching for the victim.

Following rescue efforts, the 30-something motorcyclist has been found 18 hours since the accident but the victim is in a state of cardiac arrest.

The cause of the latest collapse is suspected to be a water leak from a ruptured pipe.

At the time, construction for Seoul subway line 9 was ongoing below.

Five construction workers are known to have fled the site after detecting the leak.

There have also been reports from the public pointing to suggestive signs in the preceding hours.

A person operating a gas station near the sinkhole said that nearby ground also partially collapsed Monday morning.

This witness said that cracks began to show on the gas station floor since last month and claimed the subway extension construction was the reason.

The district ward office said it is trying to determine the cause, with many possibilities in consideration including the cited construction.

