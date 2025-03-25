[News Today] Central bank’s Digital Currency

News Today

입력 2025.03.25 (15:46)





[LEAD]
The Bank of Korea is pioneering a digital currency experiment, a first for central banks in an era flush with payment apps and coins. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
"I'll pay with deposit tokens."

Payment is made instantly with a QR code generated by a mobile phone app.

It is similar to existing mobile payment systems.

The only difference is that it is issued by the Bank of Korea.

It may look like a typical payment app or cryptocurrency, but it's legal tender equivalent to physical cash.

This is the Bank of Korea's so-called "Project Hangang River."

It's a pilot test for introducing a central bank digital currency issued by the BOK.

People can take part from April 1 to June 30.

100,000 users are being recruited based on a first come, first served basis.

Anyone with a deposit-withdrawal account at a participating bank can apply.

Offline payments can be made at Kyobo Book Centre, 7-Eleven, Ediya Coffee and Nonghyup Hanaro Mart.

Online payments are available on Hyundai Home Shopping, Modhaus and Ddangyo.

For the three-month trial, users can spend up to five million won, or roughly 3,400 U.S. dollars.

Kim Dong-seop/ The Bank of Korea
Unlike private payment apps that require signing up for each service, the digital
won can be used easily by anyone with an account at a participating bank.

It's an attempt to apply the 'distributed ledger' technology used by Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, to legal tender.

If established, there would be no need to circulate physical cash, and various welfare vouchers could be distributed more accurately to those in need.

The central bank will repeat the test for two years to ensure the digital currency works smoothly within the existing financial system.

