[News Today] Boy saves his mother with CPR

[LEAD]
Performing a CPR during an emergency can triple a patient's chance of survival. A third-grade student recently saved his mother using CPR techniques learned at school.

[REPORT]
"Raise your hand if you have ever received CPR training."

Elementary school students are learning how to perform CPR.

With the emergency procedure's effective benefits in saving lives touted, more CPR training classes are held on a trial basis.

As the importance of the emergency treatment is stressed, an increasing number of children learn how to perform CPR at daycare centers.

Eom Jeong-sook/ Bucheon Fire Station
Those who have received CPR training once can perform the emergency procedure calmly when a person loses consciousness.

Chung Tae-woon, a third grader, gained public attention after saving his own mother's life by performing CPR.

It was possible because he had particpated in three CPR training sessions.

Chung Tae-woon/ Third grader, Buwon Elementary School
I learned how to perform CPR at my school, Taekwondo class and daycare center.

Back in January, his mother suddenly collpsed from an acute heart condition in her kitchen. The young boy called the 119 emergency service and performed CPR on his mother until paramedics arrived.

His mother regained conciousness in five days after being moved to a hospital. She has now fully recovered.

Park Geum-ok/ Mother of Chung Tae-woon
It feels like a dream. I am really proud of my son. My doctor has repeatedly said,
"Your son saved you".

The fire station said that it must have not been easy for the little boy to report his address calmly in such an emergency.

Chung Tae-woon/ Third grader, Buwon Elementary School
My dad told me the address when I first ordered. Memorized, I can now order fried chicken. That's how I relayed the address.

While highlighting the effectiveness of having CPR training in early childhood, the fire department gave an award to the young boy who saved his mother's life.

