Evacuation order for Andong

[Anchor]



Typhoon-level strong winds are causing wildfires to spread uncontrollably in the Yeongnam region.



The damage from the fires is rapidly increasing, leading to the closure of railways and roads, as well as evacuation orders for residents.



The city of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province has issued an evacuation order for all 150,000 residents.



Several cultural heritage sites, including Hahoe Village, are also in danger.



Yes, let's go to the scene.



Reporter Park Jun-woo! You are at Hahoe Village now.



What is the situation?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at Hahoe Village, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



The wildfire that started in Uiseong is rapidly spreading to the Andong area, with flames approaching within 10 kilometers of Hahoe Village.



The fire is currently spreading to Pungcheon-myeon following the southwestern winds, and the maximum wind speed exceeds 20 m/s, increasing the rate of fire spread and threatening the entire city of Andong.



Following evacuation orders for residents in Iljik-myeon and Namhu-myeon, the city of Andong has issued an evacuation order for all residents at 5 PM.



Pungcheon-myeon, where the fire is spreading, is also home to Byeongsan Seowon, a UNESCO World Heritage site along with Hahoe Village.



Firefighters are concerned that embers may cross the Nakdong River.



They are spraying water and fire retardants in various locations to prepare for any emergencies.



Although smoke is not currently visible here, if the wind direction changes, the fire could quickly engulf Hahoe Village, so there is a sense of tension.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has decided to transfer a total of about 3,400 inmates from Andong Prison and Gyeongbuk Northern Prison to safer locations and has begun the transfer process.



This has been KBS News from Hahoe Village in Andong, Park Jun-woo reporting.



