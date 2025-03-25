News 9

Fire threatens Jirisan National Park

[Anchor]

Now we go to Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, where the forest fire has been ongoing for five days.

The fire is threatening Jirisan National Park, and the number of areas under evacuation orders has increased.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan! Has the fire that was somewhat contained reignited?

[Report]

Yes, that is correct.

The area behind me is Gugoksan, which is near the initial ignition point of the Sancheong fire.

Strong winds this afternoon have caused the flames to reignite.

In particular, the changing direction of the wind makes it difficult to predict the fire, posing significant challenges to firefighting efforts.

At one point, the flames approached within 500 meters of Jirisan National Park.

As the fire spreads again, the evacuation areas are also expanding.

Currently, additional evacuation orders have been issued for the villages of Sinchon and Boan in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, as well as Dongdang and Samdang villages.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for An-gye village and Ga-jong, Sup-chon, Go-am, Wi-tae, Gal-seong, Duyang, Dubang, and Jonghwa villages in Okjeong-myeon, Hadong-gun.

Residents in these areas should check disaster text messages and broadcasts and evacuate quickly.

The forestry authorities have also issued evacuation orders to tourists in the Jirisan National Park area, stating that the fire is heading towards the park this afternoon (Mar. 25).

The fire containment rate, which had risen to 90%, has slightly decreased to 87% as of 8 PM.

The total fire line is 58 km, with the remaining length of the fire currently at 7.5 km.

The affected area has expanded to 1,615 hectares due to the fire ongoing for five days.

The key issue moving forward is the increasingly strong winds.

In particular, very strong winds exceeding 20 m/s have been reported at the site this afternoon, leading to a strong wind advisory.

Each time the strong winds blow, embers are scattered, and the many fallen trees in the mountainous areas are complicating firefighting efforts.

The forestry authorities, who have withdrawn helicopters, continue to respond vigorously even at night.

This has been KBS News' Lee Hyung-kwan reporting from the Sancheong forest fire site in South Gyeongsang Province.

