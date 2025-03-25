Uiseong wildfire spreads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, the wildfire that started in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, is spreading not only to Andong, as you just saw, but also to the eastern areas of Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.



Let's connect with reporter Moon Da-ae.



Reporter Moon! The wind looks very strong.



Evacuation orders have been issued for the areas mentioned, right?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the site of the Uiseong wildfire.



It has been four days since the wildfire broke out, but it is actually spreading further.



Strong winds are constantly changing direction at the site, and embers are being carried far by the wind.



Currently, the wildfire has spread beyond Andong to the nearby areas of Cheongsong, Yeongdeok, and Yeongyang.



After 5 PM, Andong City issued an evacuation order for all residents, followed by Cheongsong County.



Additionally, it has been confirmed that a fire has also ignited in Juwangsan National Park after 6 PM.



Yeongdeok County has issued evacuation orders for the two villages of Jipum and Dalsan.



With evacuation orders now issued for Cheongsong and Yeongyang following Uiseong, the number of evacuees in these areas is estimated to exceed 5,000.



The forestry authorities have increased the number of firefighting helicopters to 77 today (3.25) and mobilized over 3,700 personnel for a full-scale firefighting effort.



In particular, nine high-performance wildfire suppression vehicles and over 130 special firefighting personnel have been deployed for ground firefighting.



However, the site is experiencing maximum wind speeds of 20 meters per second, making firefighting efforts difficult.



The wildfire response level has been raised to stage 3, and as of 6 PM, the firefighting rate is at 68%.



With the sunset, it is becoming difficult to operate helicopters, making it challenging to contain the spread.



The affected area of the wildfire has increased to 15,185 hectares, with the total fire line extending to 270 km, and the remaining uncontained fire line at 87 km.



The damage from the wildfire is also increasing.



The historic Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, which is over a thousand years old, has been completely destroyed by the fire, and the office in Ansa-myeon, Uiseong, has also been lost.



So far, over 150 houses and warehouses in the Uiseong area have burned, and damage to 90 hectares of farmland has been confirmed.



This has been KBS News reporter Moon Da-ae from the Uiseong wildfire site.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!