News 9

New wildfire erupts

입력 2025.03.25 (22:56)

[Anchor]

A new wildfire broke out today (3.25) in Ulju-gun, Ulsan where wildfires have been ongoing.

The fire quickly spread to nearby villages, creating a very urgent situation.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon is on the scene.

Reporter Kim, are the village residents evacuated to a safe place now?

[Report]

Yes, it has been about 9 hours since the forest fire started.

The strong winds are still carrying smoke and ash, making it difficult to keep our eyes open.

About 520 residents of Sinhwa Village have evacuated to gyms and other safe locations.

The fire started on Hwajang Mountain in Eonyang-eup, Ulju-gun, around 11:54 AM today.

The footage taken by the reporters right after the fire broke out shows how urgent the situation was.

The bright red flames soared as if to engulf the houses, while firefighting helicopters flew back and forth over the rooftops, continuously dropping water.

Some residents also sprayed water to prevent the flames from approaching.

As the forest fire intensified due to strong winds, evacuation orders were issued for nearby villages, apartments, and orphanages.

About 50 firefighting personnel also evacuated at one point.

The current containment rate is 74%.

The forestry authorities, who have declared a Level 2 response to the forest fire, are conducting nighttime firefighting operations to prevent the spread of the flames.

The firefighting efforts for the forest fire that started in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, have also been ongoing for four days.

As the containment rate exceeded 90%, the forestry authorities mobilized helicopters and personnel, stating they would control the main fire today.

However, flames remained on the steep mountain top, and strong winds exceeding 15 m/s that began in the afternoon hindered the efforts.

Ulju-gun has issued additional evacuation orders for 10 villages, including Singi and Oegwang, stating that the Onyang forest fire is re-spreading.

This has been KBS News' Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the forest fire site in Ulju-gun, Ulsan.

공지·정정

