Strained firefighters and equipment

[Anchor]



As wildfires continue for the fifth day in multiple locations, not only the firefighters but also the equipment are reaching their limits.



The helicopters, which are key equipment for extinguishing large wildfires, are no exception.



Pilots, maintenance personnel, and the helicopters themselves are all in a state of accumulated fatigue as they battle the flames.



Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the story.



[Report]



This is the command helicopter that controls the movement paths and altitudes of the firefighting helicopters.



It has been deployed continuously since the first day of the wildfire in Sancheong, and it must head directly to the wildfire site in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, where the flames are spreading dangerously.



[Lee Min-woo/Maintenance Inspector/Forest Service Hamyang Forest Aviation Management Office: "We have been commanding in Sancheong but will be moving to Uiseong because the fire is larger there, whhich is we plan to further carry out our mission."]



However, due to the continuous deployment in firefighting without a moment's rest, the radio has broken down.



["(Is it possible to go out?) No, it seems difficult at the moment."]



As a result, the helicopter could not go to Uiseong, and the command helicopter was replaced by another helicopter that was already engaged in firefighting at the scene.



The working hours of veteran firefighting helicopter pilots have also reached their limits.



According to regulations, to prevent accidents, helicopter pilots for wildfire suppression cannot be deployed to the field for more than seven consecutive days.



Since the wildfire in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province last week, they have now been at the controls for eight hours a day for six consecutive days.



They have no choice but to take a day off, but other pilots are also reaching their limits in this national disaster.



[Ahn Jong-hyun/Pilot/Forest Service Hamyang Forest Aviation Management Office: "Except for last year, during all major wildfire periods, almost all pilots have been flying for six consecutive days."]



Helicopter maintenance is also in a state of emergency.



Maintenance inspectors dispatched from across the country are working through the night to inspect the helicopters.



They are trying to minimize the time that the helicopters are off operations for due to inspections.



[Moon Jun-seok/Maintenance Inspector/Forest Service Cheongyang Forest Aviation Management Office: "I sleep about 5 to 6 hours and wake up early in the morning to prepare for operations, so my sleep time is somewhat reduced."]



Helicopter pilots are battling the flames while withstanding the smoke that fills the cabin as they fly to the wildfire site.



This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



