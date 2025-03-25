Horrific wildfire footage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The damage from the forest fire is vividly captured in the footage sent to KBS by viewers.



Flames are spreading everywhere, and desperate evacuations are ongoing.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



Vehicles surrounded by flames.



The guardrail is engulfed in fire and the vehicles cannot pass through.



["It's serious... Oh! Car!"]



No matter where you look, all you can see is fire.



Fire trucks have been dispatched to the village engulfed in flames, but it is not enough.



Desperate evacuations continue.



["(Slowly, slowly.) Not slowly, the fire is coming inside the car right now."]



The sky is covered in ash and smoke, and embers are flying around the windshield.



The only thing citizens can rely on is the emergency lights of the car in front.



The heart of Cheongsong, right near the Cheongsong County Office, is now threatened by the raging fire, and several rest areas are also at risk.



From a distance, the extent of the wildfire is more clearly visible, showing how rapidly it is spreading.



Smoke rises continuously, as if the area had been bombed, and the sight of the fire moving along the ridgelines can be seen.



Fire authorities are making every effort to extinguish the fire despite the bad weather, but the forest fire continues to threaten citizens in various locations.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!