Current wildfire situation

[Anchor]



Yes, now let's go to the disaster broadcasting studio.



Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon, wildfires are growing larger due to strong winds in all regions.



First, please tell us about the situation in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk.



[Reporter]



I will provide detailed information using the KBS disaster safety map.



In Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, two wildfires are currently ongoing.



One wildfire started in the eastern area of Anpyeong-myeon, and the other in the western area of Angye-myeon.



Now, it seems that the two wildfires have almost merged.



It is estimated that the two wildfires have already burned an area equivalent to over 20,000 soccer fields.



[Anchor]



The wildfire is continuing to spread eastward with the wind, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, first, the wildfire in Angye-myeon is spreading northeast.



It is heading towards Pungcheon-myeon, passing through Sinpyeong-myeon of Andong.



Across the Nakdong River, there is the UNESCO World Heritage site Hahoe Village, raising concerns about potential damage.



In fact, if you look at the CCTV from the nearby Central Expressway, you can see flames and smoke engulfing the area near the road.



The wildfire in Anpyeong-myeon is spreading eastward.



Currently, the area confirmed by the Korea Forest Service as spreading is Giran-myeon of Andong.



Already, the Cheongsong-gun area, as well as the more eastern regions of Yeongyang and Yeongdeok-gun, have issued evacuation orders.



If we check the current situation in Yeongdeok through CCTV,



we can see thick smoke and ashes flying around with the fire appearing to have come very close.



[Anchor]



Yes, considering the weather, which areas should we be cautious about moving forward?



[Reporter]



Yes, residents in Uiseong, Andong, and Cheongsong, where evacuation orders have already been issued, should continue to stay in safe locations.



In the regions of Yeongyang and Yeongdeok, where the fire is spreading, residents should keep an eye on the wildfire situation throughout the night.



Especially in these areas, the winds are getting stronger as night falls.



With a strong wind warning in effect, gusts of 25 to 30 meters per second are forecasted until dawn tomorrow (3.26).



The flames could approach at any moment throughout the night.



Please prepare for evacuation in advance, and move immediately if an evacuation order is issued.



This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.



