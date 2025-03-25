Fire threatens Hahoe Village, Andong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, firefighting personnel are battling fiercely to protect precious heritage sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hahoe Village.



Reporter Park Jin-young has covered the scene.



[Report]



Intense winds and bright red flames are engulfing the entire mountain.



The wildfire that started in Uiseong is spreading into Andong.



As time passes, the fire is spreading with an increasingly terrifying momentum.



In the afternoon, the wildfire rapidly spread to various areas in Andong, including Gilan, Imha, and Pungcheon.



After 5 PM, the city of Andong issued an evacuation order to all residents.



Some people hurriedly sought out safe places to evacuate to, and the line of evacuating vehicles seemed endless.



Kyungpook National University in Andong also guided about 1,200 students and staff to evacuate to the playground and gymnasium.



[Heo Myung-sook/Andong Citizen: "My heart is racing right now. I have an elderly in their nineties that I have to take care of. We have to go wherever we can, even if it's to a place far from home."]



The UNESCO World Heritage site of Hahoe Village is also facing the threat of the wildfire.



The firefighting authorities have mobilized fire trucks and personnel to establish control lines around Hahoe Village and Byeongsan Seowon.



With the wildfire in Uiseong completely destroying the ancient temples of Unramsa and Gounsa, the focus has shifted to prioritizing the defense of Hahoe Village.



[Lim Sang-seop/Director of the Forest Service: " For major cultural properties, substations, and transmission lines, w e are considering aerial and ground firefighting to minimize damage."]



The entire area of Andong, rich in cultural heritage, is in a precarious situation in the face of the rapidly spreading wildfire, and residents are desperately hoping for the flames to subside.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!