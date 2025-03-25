News 9

Valley winds fuel wildfires

입력 2025.03.25 (23:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The recent wildfires are primarily concentrated in the Yeongnam inland area, rather than the eastern coast where large wildfires typically occur.

It is analyzed that the many valleys in the terrain have caused strong and unpredictable valley winds, and the dry fallen leaves have fueled the flames.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam, started last Friday afternoon.

The next morning, the containment rate rose to 70% at one point, but dropped sharply in the afternoon.

This was due to the strong "valley winds" blowing from the valleys to the mountain tops because of the terrain.

[Kang Eun-gu/Resident of Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "There are so many mountains at 1,000 meters above sea level, and the winds blowing through the valleys are very strong. When you go higher than 500 or 700 meters above sea level, it's almost impossible to stand."]

The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, is similar.

Many valleys have created unpredictable strong winds.

[Yoon Mun-yi/Resident of Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The wind rides along the mountain ridge to the north, and as the wildfire spreads, if the wind is stronger on the opposite side of the valley, it turns back as a south wind. Once you cross the ridge, there’s another valley, so the wind direction changes."]

From the afternoon of the day it started, the affected area rapidly increased, and the wildfire showed no signs of stopping overnight.

In particular, the wind near the mountain peak was found to be more than three times stronger than at ground level.

This was influenced by the heat and smoke generated by the wildfire.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Wildfire Researcher, National Institute of Forest Science: "Looking at the wind speed data from 100m above the ground, it seems that there is almost a 3-4 times difference. The embers are flying to unexpected places, further spreading the wildfire."]

Fallen leaves that dried up due to the high temperatures became kindling.

Last winter, the Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam regions recorded the 3rd and 5th lowest precipitation since observations began, respectively.

Since Mar. 18, there has been no rain at all, and hotter days have continued compared to the average.

As humidity decreased, the moisture content of the fallen leaves in Gyeongbuk dropped by about half in just a week.

These geographical factors and dry weather have led to an unprecedented large-scale wildfire in the inland areas.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Valley winds fuel wildfires
    • 입력 2025-03-25 23:25:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The recent wildfires are primarily concentrated in the Yeongnam inland area, rather than the eastern coast where large wildfires typically occur.

It is analyzed that the many valleys in the terrain have caused strong and unpredictable valley winds, and the dry fallen leaves have fueled the flames.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam, started last Friday afternoon.

The next morning, the containment rate rose to 70% at one point, but dropped sharply in the afternoon.

This was due to the strong "valley winds" blowing from the valleys to the mountain tops because of the terrain.

[Kang Eun-gu/Resident of Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "There are so many mountains at 1,000 meters above sea level, and the winds blowing through the valleys are very strong. When you go higher than 500 or 700 meters above sea level, it's almost impossible to stand."]

The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, is similar.

Many valleys have created unpredictable strong winds.

[Yoon Mun-yi/Resident of Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The wind rides along the mountain ridge to the north, and as the wildfire spreads, if the wind is stronger on the opposite side of the valley, it turns back as a south wind. Once you cross the ridge, there’s another valley, so the wind direction changes."]

From the afternoon of the day it started, the affected area rapidly increased, and the wildfire showed no signs of stopping overnight.

In particular, the wind near the mountain peak was found to be more than three times stronger than at ground level.

This was influenced by the heat and smoke generated by the wildfire.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Wildfire Researcher, National Institute of Forest Science: "Looking at the wind speed data from 100m above the ground, it seems that there is almost a 3-4 times difference. The embers are flying to unexpected places, further spreading the wildfire."]

Fallen leaves that dried up due to the high temperatures became kindling.

Last winter, the Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam regions recorded the 3rd and 5th lowest precipitation since observations began, respectively.

Since Mar. 18, there has been no rain at all, and hotter days have continued compared to the average.

As humidity decreased, the moisture content of the fallen leaves in Gyeongbuk dropped by about half in just a week.

These geographical factors and dry weather have led to an unprecedented large-scale wildfire in the inland areas.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의성 산불 빠르게 확산, 영덕 전 군민 대피<br>…포항에서도 주민 대피

의성 산불 빠르게 확산, 영덕 전 군민 대피…포항에서도 주민 대피
청송서 차량으로 대피하던 60대 사망…“산불 영향 추정”

청송서 차량으로 대피하던 60대 사망…“산불 영향 추정”
‘세계유산’ 안동하회마을 위협…안동 전시민 대피령

‘세계유산’ 안동하회마을 위협…안동 전시민 대피령
탄핵 선고 4월 넘어가나…<br>재판관 임명·퇴임 변수

탄핵 선고 4월 넘어가나…재판관 임명·퇴임 변수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.