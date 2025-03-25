Valley winds fuel wildfires

동영상 고정 취소

The recent wildfires are primarily concentrated in the Yeongnam inland area, rather than the eastern coast where large wildfires typically occur.



It is analyzed that the many valleys in the terrain have caused strong and unpredictable valley winds, and the dry fallen leaves have fueled the flames.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam, started last Friday afternoon.



The next morning, the containment rate rose to 70% at one point, but dropped sharply in the afternoon.



This was due to the strong "valley winds" blowing from the valleys to the mountain tops because of the terrain.



[Kang Eun-gu/Resident of Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "There are so many mountains at 1,000 meters above sea level, and the winds blowing through the valleys are very strong. When you go higher than 500 or 700 meters above sea level, it's almost impossible to stand."]



The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, is similar.



Many valleys have created unpredictable strong winds.



[Yoon Mun-yi/Resident of Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "The wind rides along the mountain ridge to the north, and as the wildfire spreads, if the wind is stronger on the opposite side of the valley, it turns back as a south wind. Once you cross the ridge, there’s another valley, so the wind direction changes."]



From the afternoon of the day it started, the affected area rapidly increased, and the wildfire showed no signs of stopping overnight.



In particular, the wind near the mountain peak was found to be more than three times stronger than at ground level.



This was influenced by the heat and smoke generated by the wildfire.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Wildfire Researcher, National Institute of Forest Science: "Looking at the wind speed data from 100m above the ground, it seems that there is almost a 3-4 times difference. The embers are flying to unexpected places, further spreading the wildfire."]



Fallen leaves that dried up due to the high temperatures became kindling.



Last winter, the Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam regions recorded the 3rd and 5th lowest precipitation since observations began, respectively.



Since Mar. 18, there has been no rain at all, and hotter days have continued compared to the average.



As humidity decreased, the moisture content of the fallen leaves in Gyeongbuk dropped by about half in just a week.



These geographical factors and dry weather have led to an unprecedented large-scale wildfire in the inland areas.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



