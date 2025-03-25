Traffic control due to wildfire

동영상 고정 취소

As the wildfire that broke out in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province continues to spread, there has been an increase in traffic controls.



Traffic on significant sections of the nearby Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway and the Central Expressway has been restricted, and train services between Yeongju Station and Yeongcheon Station have also been suspended.



The flames have spread right up to the edge of the highway, with thick black smoke covering the road.



In the afternoon, as the restricted areas on the highway suddenly increased, buses and trucks heading towards Busan on the Central Expressway had to reverse to exit.



At 3:30 PM, the restricted area on the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway was expanded from the Andong Junction to the Cheongsong Interchange, and within 30 minutes, it was extended to the Seo-Uiseong Interchange.



By 5 PM, the restricted area had grown to include Yeongdeok, making the restricted section of the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway over 94 km long.



The Central Expressway also has about 37 km restricted from the Seo-Andong Interchange to the Uiseong Interchange.



The Korea Expressway Corporation stated that they are limiting vehicle traffic in areas with heavy smoke from the wildfire to prevent secondary accidents.



Train services on the Central Line have also been suspended.



Korea Railroad Corporation, Korail, has halted train operations between Yeongju Station and Yeongcheon Station on the Central Line.



Korail is using connecting buses to transport passengers in that section.



Meanwhile, as the wildfire continues to spread, various national roads in the Uiseong and Andong areas of North Gyeongsang Province are also being restricted.



This is KBS News, Jo Ji-hyun.



