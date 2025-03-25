Strong winds cause accidents
[Anchor]
In addition to the wildfire areas, strong winds swept across most regions of the country today (Mar. 25), causing damage in various places.
The strong winds knocked over a large construction crane, and there were also reports of injuries.
Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the details.
[Report]
The front part of a large crane installed at a construction site falls onto the road.
The impact causes the structure to break apart, sending up a cloud of dust.
The front part of the crane bent due to the strong winds and fell onto the adjacent road.
[Nearby merchant: "The sound of the wind was so loud. I didn't realize it was the sound of something breaking. When I went outside, I saw that the crane was bent like that."]
One worker suffered a head injury due to this accident and was taken to the hospital.
The fallen crane covered a five-lane road, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.
In Asan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a worker doing exterior wall construction was found in cardiac arrest, hanging from a rope at a height of 25 stories.
The police are investigating the exact cause, suspecting that the worker fell about 4 meters while sitting on scaffolding due to the strong winds.
In Cheonan, a church steeple collapsed due to the wind, and in a reservoir in Seosan, a boat capsized in the strong winds, leading to the rescue of a man in his 60s.
With strong wind advisories issued, Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungcheongnam-do Province experienced momentary wind speeds of around 30 m/s, resulting in 60 damage reports received in just one day.
This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.
