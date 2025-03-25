Strong winds cause accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In addition to the wildfire areas, strong winds swept across most regions of the country today (Mar. 25), causing damage in various places.



The strong winds knocked over a large construction crane, and there were also reports of injuries.



Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the details.



[Report]



The front part of a large crane installed at a construction site falls onto the road.



The impact causes the structure to break apart, sending up a cloud of dust.



The front part of the crane bent due to the strong winds and fell onto the adjacent road.



[Nearby merchant: "The sound of the wind was so loud. I didn't realize it was the sound of something breaking. When I went outside, I saw that the crane was bent like that."]



One worker suffered a head injury due to this accident and was taken to the hospital.



The fallen crane covered a five-lane road, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.



In Asan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a worker doing exterior wall construction was found in cardiac arrest, hanging from a rope at a height of 25 stories.



The police are investigating the exact cause, suspecting that the worker fell about 4 meters while sitting on scaffolding due to the strong winds.



In Cheonan, a church steeple collapsed due to the wind, and in a reservoir in Seosan, a boat capsized in the strong winds, leading to the rescue of a man in his 60s.



With strong wind advisories issued, Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungcheongnam-do Province experienced momentary wind speeds of around 30 m/s, resulting in 60 damage reports received in just one day.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.



