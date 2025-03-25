News 9

Sinkhole victim found dead

[Anchor]

A motorcycle driver who was swallowed by a large sinkhole in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, was found in cardiac arrest after 17 hours.

Due to concerns about additional accidents, nearby schools have decided to close for the day (Mar. 25), and road closures are continuing.

This is Hwang Da-ye's report.

[Report]

Suddenly, the road collapsed, causing a car in front to bounce up.

This vehicle narrowly avoided falling, but the motorcycle behind it fell into the hole.

Around 6:30 PM yesterday (Mar. 24), a large sinkhole abruptly appeared on a road in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

[Witness/Yesterday/Voice Altered: "I heard that the person hasn't been rescued yet, and the (hole) is getting bigger."]

The fire authorities immediately began search operations for the motorcycle driver, but the scale of the subsidence, which reached 20 meters in diameter and 18 meters in depth, made rescue efforts difficult.

First, work was carried out to remove about 2,000 tons of water that had poured out from a damaged water pipe and the collapsed soil.

Early this morning, after the drainage work was completed, the missing person's cell phone and motorcycle were found first, then around 11:20 AM today, 17 hours after the accident, the buried motorcycle driver was found in cardiac arrest.

This was about 50 meters away from the accident site.

[Kim Chang-seob/Head of Fire Administration, Gangdong Fire Station: "Because there was hard mud on the ground, we had to bring in heavy equipment to divide the area into sections and scrape from the ground. Only then were we able to find the buried person."]

Due to concerns about additional accidents, four nearby schools closed for the day, and some shops also closed.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "(They can't be in business). The ground is still collapsing. There have been cracks since ten days ago. Little by little, it seems to be getting deeper."]

For safety measures and investigation into the cause, roads nearby the accident site will be temporarily closed.

This is KBS News Hwang Da-ye.

