Air quality worsens

[Anchor]

The air quality is not good nationwide.

With fine dust and yellow sand blowing in, the air has become quite murky.

In particular, the concentration of ultrafine dust is high in areas affected by wildfires, requiring special caution.

This is a report from meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

A hazy dust band is visible under the blue sky of Baengnyeongdo.

This is yellow sand.

The air over Seoul has also turned yellow, as if covered in dirt.

For the fifth consecutive day, the air quality has been at the 'bad' level, with yellow sand blowing in from the Gobi Desert and the Inner Mongolia Plateau today.

In most regions across the country, the concentration of fine dust briefly soared to 'very bad' levels.

As of 3 PM, a yellow sand warning was issued for the Jeonbuk region.

In particular, the air quality is rapidly deteriorating in wildfire areas.

The concentration of ultrafine dust in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, has been steadily increasing since the wildfire occurred, and today (3.25), it surged to about seven times the usual level.

The problem lies in the size of the ultrafine dust particles in the wildfire areas.

[Jung Soo-jong/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies: "In past wildfires, a lot of fine dust particles corresponding to PM 1.0 (ultrafine dust) were detected, which are much smaller than PM2.5 (fine dust), and it is known that smaller particles cause much greater harm to human health..."]

To prevent health complications amid prolonged wildfires, it is essential to wear masks with dust-blocking functions.

From tomorrow afternoon (3.26), the stagnant air will be cleared, and rain will fall nationwide on the morning of the day after tomorrow (3.27), cleansing the polluted air.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

