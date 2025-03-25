Probe into sinkhole

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Concerns among citizens are growing following a large ground subsidence incident in the heart of the city.



Local residents claim that there were signs of the incident, such as cracks in the ground, even before the accident occurred.



Several possibilities are being raised regarding the cause.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



Water is gushing out from a water pipe that has emerged from underground.



Immediately after the incident, analyses were raised suggesting that a leak in the water pipe might be the cause of the accident based on this evidence.



Directly below the accident site, an extension project for subway line 9 was underway at a depth of 11 meters, and workers at the time also discovered a leak and quickly evacuated the site.



Immediately after the incident, soil poured into the tunnel.



There are also cautious analyses suggesting that the subway line 9 extension project itself could be the cause rather than the leak.



At the time of the accident, excavation work was being carried out at the construction site.



Recently, claims have been made that the floors of nearby stores have cracked and small holes have appeared in the road.



[Lee Chung-hee/Owner of nearby gas station: "(Since the end of February) the floor of the gas station has cracked and subsided, and there is now a gap of more than 1 cm in the floor of the gas station." ]



However, the Seoul city government stated, "According to the ground-penetrating radar survey conducted last November, the condition was good," and "We inspected the surrounding area until last week and found no abnormalities."



Among the 161 ground subsidence incidents that occurred in 2023, about half were caused by damage to water and sewage pipes, while about 8% were due to poor excavation work.



[Baek Yong/Senior Researcher, Ground Research Division of the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology: "In cases of large-scale ground subsidence, it is more plausible that the subsidence occurred over a certain period rather than suddenly."]



The Seoul city government has stated that it will investigate the cause of the accident while keeping various possibilities open, and the police have begun an investigation into the incident.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



