Hyundai invests in U.S.

[Anchor]



Companies are also working hard to respond to tariffs.



Hyundai Motor Group has chosen to invest locally in the United States.



They announced plans to invest 31 trillion won over the next four years.



President Trump praised this as the effect of tariffs.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, stands alongside President Trump at the White House podium as the first Korean businessman.



He announced a plan to invest 21 billion dollars, equivalent to 31 trillion won, in the U.S. over the next four years.



[Chung Eui-sun/Hyundai Motor Group Chairman: "Today, I am pleased to announce an additional 21 billion dollars in a new investment over the next four years. Our largest U.S. investment ever."]



The investment will focus on expanding automobile production, constructing new steel mills, and cooperating in nuclear energy.



These are all industrial agendas that President Trump has emphasized.



In particular, the key to this investment is the steel mill in Louisiana that produces automotive steel materials.



This means establishing the entire process from steel production to automobile manufacturing within the U.S.



President Trump immediately responded that money is pouring in and invited Hyundai to come to him anytime if they face difficulties.



He emphasized that this investment is a result of tariff policy effects.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work and I hope that other things also, but that the tariffs are bringing them in at levels that have not been witnessed."]



Trump mentioned that he might grant exemptions to many countries regarding the reciprocal tariffs coming up in a week.



This indicates that there is flexibility, and it remains to be seen whether companies' investments in the U.S. will positively influence the reduction of tariff rates.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



