Han responds to U.S. trade war

입력 2025.03.25 (23:49)

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has resumed his duties, has officially begun to respond to the trade war.

He stated that he would devote all capabilities to tariff responses for the national interest.

An announcement has also been made from the U.S. side, expressing willingness to cooperate with the acting administration.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The U.S. will announce reciprocal tariffs on the 2nd of next month.

Our country is likely to be included in the list of countries that the U.S. aims to target.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Mar. 18: "What we would call kind of the "dirty 15", and they have substantial tariffs."]

Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized that securing national interests in the U.S.-led trade war is the government's mission, as he emphasizes trade responses for the second day since his return.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will do my utmost, based on my experience accumulated in trade and foreign policy, to navigate through the tariff storm from the U.S."]

First, Acting President Han decided to directly preside over the 'Economic Security Strategy Task Force.'

This is a shift in the status of the external economic issues meeting, previously chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance.

The goal is to address trade and security issues together and respond quickly to external uncertainties.

In particular, he has decided to increase communication with companies that are sensitive to changes in the trade environment.

A government official explained, "We plan to prepare specific measures against U.S. pressure by gathering opinions from companies."

The government is reportedly preparing measures, especially in the agricultural sector, where trade pressure is expected to be concentrated.

It seems that a broad discussion will take place regarding the agricultural sector's sanitary and quarantine measures, tariff rates on agricultural products, and restrictions on the age of imported beef, which the U.S. has recently requested to be reviewed.

Just a day after acting President Han's return, the U.S. expressed its position of 'cooperation.'

The White House announced, "We are confident in Korea's democratic resilience" and stated, "We are committed to cooperating with acting President Han and the Korean government."

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.

