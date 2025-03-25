DP pressures Han Duck-soo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is pressuring Acting President Han Duck-soo to appoint candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



They are insisting that not appointing him is grounds for dismissal.



They are also hastening the impeachment process against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



For the second day, the Democratic Party held a meeting at their tent headquarters in Gwanghwamun.



They urged Acting President Han Duck-soo to appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk as per the Constitutional Court's decision.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(The Constitutional Court) clearly stated that the Acting President's failure to appoint the three constitutional judges elected by the National Assembly is a violation of the Constitution and laws."]



They also stated that failing to appoint him immediately would constitute grounds for dismissal.



However, they drew the line at pushing for the re-impeachment of Han, calling it premature.



Instead, they seem to be accelerating the impeachment process against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



They say that following the Constitutional Court's ruling on the competence dispute, yesterday's verdict further clarified Deputy Prime Minister Choi's unconstitutional and unlawful actions.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "The National Assembly is taking corrective measures against actions that violate constitutional order. For this process to continue, the impeachment of Choi Sang-mok is essential."]



They pressured the Constitutional Court not to hesitate and to quickly rule on President Yoon's dismissal.



The Democratic Party plans to adopt a resolution urging the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (3.26) and demand a full committee meeting for discussion of the agenda.



If the plenary session scheduled for Mar. 27 proceeds as planned, they will present an explanation of the resolution, during which the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok proposed by the five opposition parties may also be reported.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



