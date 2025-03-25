April ruling for Yoon's impeachment?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the Constitutional Court's deliberation continues, it seems that the ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol may be postponed until next month.



There is also outlook that the composition of the Constitutional Court may change before the ruling.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Today (Mar. 25), the 101st day since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached, the Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date for the ruling.



The court is expected to announce a ruling on a general case the day after tomorrow (Mar. 27).



It is rare for the Constitutional Court to rule on major cases over two consecutive days.



Therefore, it is anticipated that the ruling on President Yoon's case will take place after this week.



The likelihood of a so-called "April ruling" has increased, and there is outlook that the current eight-member composition of the Constitutional Court may change.



First, the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk by acting President Han Duck-soo is seen as a variable.



Previously, five Constitutional Court justices judged that the acting president's "deferral of the appointment of justices" was unconstitutional and illegal, so there is keen interest in whether the acting president, who has returned to duty, will appoint candidate Ma.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "The Constitutional Court has clearly stated that 'it is unconstitutional for the acting president not to issue the appointment letter to the candidate,' so I see it as an order to 'grant the appointment letter to candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.'"]



If candidate Ma is appointed before the ruling on President Yoon's case, the schedule for the ruling will inevitably be affected depending on his participation in the case.



If candidate Ma is not appointed and two justices retire next month, there is a possibility that the court will revert to a six-member system.



[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "Since the two justices (to be elected) are the president's share, the acting president cannot appoint them. The 'six-member system' means that the court can deliberate but cannot make decisions... This is equivalent to more than half of the Constitutional Court being paralyzed."]



While both the ruling and opposition parties are calling for a swift decision from the Constitutional Court, it is difficult to predict when the court will reach a conclusion.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



