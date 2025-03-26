Ryu Hyun-jin shines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles made his season debut on his 38th birthday.



He showcased sharp control with a scoreless six-inning performance, but it did not lead to a victory.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung, please share the details of the game.



[Report]



Ryu Hyun-jin, who debuted in 2006, made his first-ever birthday start in his 20-year professional career today.



Despite it being a weekday game, Ryu's start was special in front of a full crowd at Jamsil Stadium.



From the first inning, he displayed control that even the league's best hitter, Hong Chang-ki, found intimidating, and received birthday wishes from the traveling Hanwha fans.



["Happy birthday, beloved Ryu Hyun-jin~"]



With pinpoint control hitting the corners of the strike zone and powerful pitches reaching up to 148 km/h, Ryu also received support from his teammates' stellar defense.



In the fourth inning, catcher Choi Jae-hoon prevented a stolen base by runner Song Chan-eui, and in the fifth, second baseman An Chi-hong made a determined play to help Ryu escape a jam by fielding a hard-hit ball and throwing it on the bounce.



Ryu threw a total of 81 pitches, finishing his season debut with 5 strikeouts and no earned runs over 6 innings.



However, despite Ryu's birthday celebration performance, LG emerged victorious in the game.



Starting pitcher Hernandez delivered a scoreless 7-inning performance, and in the 7th inning, Park Dong-won drove in the go-ahead run with a ground ball, followed by a big scoring inning in the 8th, leading LG to a 5-0 victory over Hanwha and extending their winning streak to three games.



KIA's new foreign hitter Wisdom's shot flew like a bullet over the left-field wall.



KIA showcased their power with a total of 5 home runs, including Wisdom's first hit in Korea as a home run and consecutive home runs by Na Sung-bum.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



