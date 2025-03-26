News 9

Japanese textbooks claim Dokdo

입력 2025.03.26 (00:11)

[Anchor]

A Japanese high school textbook containing absurd claims such as 'Dokdo is Japan's inherent territory' has passed the screening again.

The government summoned the deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy in Korea to express strong protest.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has finalized the results of the review for about 30 types of social studies textbooks to be used in high schools starting next spring.

All seven 'Geography' textbooks, eleven 'History' textbooks, and twelve 'Civics' textbooks that passed the review dealt with Dokdo, and in particular, there were cases where the description of 'Japan's inherent territory' was added through this screening.

Additionally, in the political and economic textbooks, the phrase "was 'taken' to Japan from the Korean Peninsula" was changed to "was 'mobilized'."

It is evaluated that most of the new textbooks that passed the review reflect and reinforce the Japanese government's views on territorial claims over Dokdo, just like the textbooks that passed the review four years ago and are currently in use.

The government summoned the deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy in Korea to express strong protest.

[Mibae Daisuke/Deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy in Korea: "(Don't you think the results of the review will negatively affect Korea-Japan relations, especially since it's the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations?) ...."]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement through its spokesperson, expressing deep regret over the fact that textbooks containing numerous unjust claims about Dokdo, which is clearly our territory, and historical distortions have passed the review again.

[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "We clearly state that we cannot accept any claims by Japan regarding Dokdo. We urge the Japanese government to sincerely practice the spirit of apology and reflection regarding past history that it has revealed itself."]

Japan had also stated through elementary and middle school textbooks that passed the review two years ago and last year that our country is illegally occupying Dokdo.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

공지·정정

