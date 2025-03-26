[Exclusive] EV charger subsidies unchecked

동영상 고정 취소

As electric vehicle fires have occurred one after another, the government announced last year that it would support the distribution of slow chargers that can control the charging amount of electric vehicle batteries.



However, KBS's investigation revealed that subsidies were provided without even confirming whether the newly distributed slow chargers could control charging.



Reporter Lee Se-heum has the exclusive report.



In response to the series of electric vehicle fires, the government announced safety management measures last year.



It stated that it would distribute slow chargers, known as 'smart control chargers,' which can control the charging amount of vehicle batteries.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Sept. 2024: "We will also expand the distribution of 'smart control chargers' that help prevent fires."]



Starting from October last year, if the newly installed slow chargers are equipped with charging control functions, an additional 400,000 won would be provided on top of the existing subsidy of 1.4 million won.



For charging companies that confirmed the start of construction, 70% of the subsidy was paid in advance.



Since then, more than 40,000 smart control chargers have been installed or are in the process of being installed.



However, it has been revealed that the government has not confirmed whether these chargers can actually control charging.



They provided subsidies for chargers that had not even been verified.



[Korea Environment Corporation official/Voice altered: "(At the time of the project announcement) there was no testing method established. (Isn't there still no testing standard?) Not yet."]



A recent survey conducted by the government also indicated that there are still companies that have not equipped their chargers with charging control functions.



[Kim Pil-soo/Professor, Daelim University Future Automotive Department: "It is a significant problem to pay subsidies first without confirming whether charging control is possible through field checks or certification. If issues arise later, it will be impossible to recover the funds..."]



The government stated that it required the charging control function to be installed by the time of completion and that it would verify the installation status when paying the remaining subsidy.



KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



