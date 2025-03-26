DP urged to accept court decisions

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for pressuring acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, calling their attempt at re-impeachment a collective madness.



They urged the Democratic Party to accept the court ruling, claiming that their protests outside the National Assembly are a strategy to reject the trial results of Representative Lee Jae-myung.



"At this point, it is an incurable addiction to impeachment."



As the Democratic Party hinted at the re-impeachment of acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the People Power Party strongly protested it.



They criticized the Democratic Party as a shameless political force, stating that they have not even offered an apology for the national governance vacuum and chaos caused by the excessive use of impeachment.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Even a hundred apologies would not be enough, and they are saying they will again attempt re-impeachment. This is truly a collective madness reaching extremes."]



They also repeatedly urged to halt the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



They stated that the National Assembly Speaker has the responsibility to ensure that the National Assembly does not become a battleground for political strife, even suggesting that the plenary session should not be held at all.



Tomorrow (Mar. 26), ahead of the second trial ruling on the election law violation case, the PPP continued their offensive, personally targeting Representative Lee Jae-myung.



They claimed that the original ruling of 'loss of eligibility for election' would be upheld and reiterated their demand for Lee to publicly declare acceptance.



[Yoo Sang-beom/People Power Party Member: "It is time to show that the rule of law in the Republic of Korea is alive, against the political power that seeks to mock and manipulate the law."]



The ruling party also demonstrated their commitment to people's livelihoods to differentiate themselves from the opposition party, which is engaged in protests outside the National Assembly.



They promised to restore the disaster reserve fund that the opposition party cut through a supplementary budget to support recovery from forest fire damage and to ease regulations for the growth of medium-sized enterprises.



They also appointed members for the National Assembly's pension reform special committee to discuss the restructuring of the National Pension.



Meanwhile, regarding the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial, acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo emphasized, "Regardless of the outcome of the Constitutional Court's decision, it should be respected as a legal judgment made through democratic procedures."



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



